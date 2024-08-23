music news Archive

Gord Downie Rejected Hologram Likeness Offer Before His Death
Gord Downie had no interest in having a hologram likeness of himself perform live following his death, his Tragically Hip bandmates say
Following last month's cancellation of a portion of their tour dates for frontman Josh Homme to undergo emergency surgery, Queens of the
Recent Prism Prize Audience Award winner and Exclaim! New Faves alum Nemahsis has announced her highly anticipated debut LP, previewed today
Catherine Ribeiro, the boundary pushing French singer-songwriter with a gale-force voice, died last night (August 22) at a retirement home
Blur may have played their "last gig" earlier this year, according to Damon Albarn, but bassist/cheesemaker/winemaker Alex James seemingly
Keanu Reeves: beloved actor, slightly less-beloved rock bassist, and professional hockey player. Yes, you read that last one right: the
Ten years to the day his 'BoJack Horseman' premiered via Netflix, creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg has announced he'll return to the streaming
Megan Thee Stallion will host the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in New York this September — an award show at which she's nominated for five
Last year, American Football bought the iconic house on the cover of LP1 with the help of Chris Strong, Atiba Jefferson, Open House
DoFlame — the hip-hop-influenced hardcore project of Toronto's Mateo Naranjo — has announced his sophomore LP, previewed by new single
Wake up babe, you've been in a coma since 2006. The entire world has changed, but you can still pin your favourite song to your profile now
Coldplay brought their record-breaking 'Music of the Spheres' tour to Vienna yesterday (August 21), and they and their opener Maggie Rogers
Confused former president Donald Trump has shared AI-generated images of Taylor Swift endorsing his presidential campaign. On Truth Social
Eastern and Southern Ontario's Festival of Small Halls is set to take over small-town venues across the province once again this fall, with
Long-gone but still-beloved Vancouver indie pop institution P:ano returned last year with the cover tune "Hollow Stars." Now, the four
Sure, Hop Along have been quiet, not releasing any new music since 2018's 'Bark Your Head Off, Dog,' and Frances Quinlan has been doing some
Celebrating two decades together as a band, the Sheepdogs have announced today's surprise new EP 'Paradise Alone,' which arrives
Fugees MC Pras Michel has addressed the abrupt cancellation of the remainder of their embattled North American reunion tour celebrating
Shaboozey's been making music for a while now (I stand by the fact that 2018's "Winning Streak" is the best thing he's done), but the past
When Minnesota governor Tim Walz accepted the Democratic Vice Presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention last night
After a summer on the road supporting Orville Peck's 'Stampede' North American tour, Nova Scotian singer-songwriter Goldie Boutilier has
Portishead's landmark trip-hop album 'Dummy' turns 30 today, and the band members are celebrating it (or not celebrating it) in very
Taylor Swift has finally addressed the thwarted terror plot that forced her to cancel her three scheduled Eras Tour concerts in Vienna
Scare-quotes "rock" band Imagine Dragons have had a lineup change, as drummer Daniel Platzman has left the group after more than a decade
A theatrical trailer for Francis Ford Coppola's decades-in-the-making epic 'Megalopolis' has been retracted by Lionsgate Films after it was
Barenaked Ladies are feeling the holiday spirit early, with news that their seasonal release 'Barenaked for the Holidays' turns 20 this
Donald Trump has used yet another artist's music without permission in his campaign. Despite Kamala Harris claiming Beyoncé's "Freedom" as
Flying Lotus has shared that in addition to his cinematic studio albums and scores for films and anime, his production discography also
Supporting 'Child Within the Man' — his first new album in a decade — Sebastian Bach has announced a slate of fall North American tour dates
Following their appearance at Osheaga earlier this month, Amyl and the Sniffers are back with a new album. 'Cartoon Darkness' arrives
Alice Longyu Gao has announced a new mini-album. The multihyphenate will share 'Assembling symbols into my own poetry' on October
With her trio Afternoon Bike Ride, Montreal's Lia Kuri makes genuinely lovely, lilting, lo-fi dream pop; they put out their sophomore record
'Clueless' star Alicia Silverstone has confirmed that she is "alive and well" after posting an Instagram video of her consuming a
Laura Marling's 'Song for Our Daughter' (written about her imaginary future daughter) is being followed up by 'Patterns in Repeat'
While Adam Sandler just confirmed that her boyfriend Travis Kelce will be making a cameo in the 'Happy Gilmore' sequel, Taylor Swift also
Enigmatic hardcore collective the Armed have cancelled their North American tour with Ho99o9 for financial reasons. This includes their
For once, American politics were insane in an objectively hilarious way without repercussions (probably). While Georgia cast their vote for
It seems like Chappell Roan's been having a tough time adjusting to the meteoric insanity of becoming a sudden superstar, explaining
In May, Netflix confirmed that it had ordered a sequel to the iconic 1996 Adam Sandler comedy 'Happy Gilmore' — an exclamation heard as far
When Drake got himself into a feud with Kendrick Lamar, we definitely never imagined all this happening. "Not Like Us," Lamar's taunting
Lil B's long held 'Hoop Life' dreams will soon become reality with his involvement in the popular NBA 2K video game franchise. Late
Star Wars series 'The Acolyte' has been cancelled, with the Disney+ show's story ending after only one season.
VICTIME are back! The Quebec City-founded no wave trio have announced their sophomore album, previewed today by lead single "M.A." 'En
This fall, Remi Wolf is due to bring her 'Big Ideas' album on an equally big tour — however, she's had to replace one of her opening acts
Because she's simply everywhere, Julia Fox was on hand last night (August 19) for what she described as a listening party for FKA twigs'
Emerging Toronto noise rockers Accelerant have announced the upcoming release of their self-titled debut album, previewed today by the lead
Maya Rudolph says it feels "so much bigger than me" to be returning to 'SNL' next season to play presidential nominee Kamala Harris, telling
This October marks 20 years since Death from Above 1979 unleashed dance-punk fury with debut album 'You're a Woman, I'm a Machine'
Godspeed You! Black Emperor are embarking on a North American tour in November, beginning with a few Ontario shows before they traverse the
Billie Eilish has surpassed the Weeknd to become the world's most-streamed artist on Spotify. Eilish has taken the streamer's top spot with