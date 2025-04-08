After the success of last year's Left of the Dial, a second annual tribute show honouring the late Toronto radio host Dave "Bookie" Bookman has been announced for next month at the Garrison.

Hosted by Indie88's Josie Dye, Let's Get Friendship Right will feature a who's-who of local musicians covering the catalogue of the Tragically Hip to benefit the Daily Bread Food Bank on May 9, with the first of two sets starting at 8 p.m.

Members of U.S. Girls, July Talk, Billy Talent, Hollerado, Nicolette & the Nobodies, Great Lake Swimmers, Ace of Wands, Skydiggers and Piner — as well as Talia Schlanger, Skye Wallace, Kristi Lane Sinclair, John Borra, Shakura S'Aida, Ryan Wayne, Brendan Canning & Cynthia Tauro, Emily Triggs, Justin Rutledge, Kevin Hearn, Miss Emily, Hugh Christopher Brown, Kevin Hearn, Graven and more — are among the scheduled performers.

The event, presented by Indie88 and Depature Festival, offers free admission with an item of non-perishable food for donation. Check out the poster below.