For the first time in quite some time, there's about to be a new Stereolab album out in the world. After booking a North American tour for this fall and mailing some fans mysterious 7-inch vinyl singles labelled "Unsolicited Stereolab Material," the band have announced the upcoming release of their first LP in 15 years.

The long-awaited follow-up to 2010's Not Music, Instant Holograms on Metal Film is due May 23 via Stereolab's own Duophonic UHF Discs / Warp Records. In addition to original members Tim Gane and Laetitia Sadier, the record features contributions from Cooper Crain, Rob Frye, Ben LaMar Gay, Ric Elsworth, Holger Zapf, Marie Merlet and Molly Read.

Instant Holograms on Metal Film is previewed today by the liquid groove of lead single "Aerial Troubles" — which was featured on one side of the 7-inch the band sent to fans, with an instrumental version of the track on the other. It arrives alongside a video directed by French photographer and painter Laurent Askienazy, which you can check out below.



Instant Holograms on Metal Film:

1. Mystical Plosives

2. Aerial Troubles

3. Melodie Is a Wound

4. Immortal Hands

5. Vermona F Transistor

6. Le Coeur et la Force

7. Electrified Teenybop!

8. Transmuted Matter

9. Esemplastic Creeping Eruption

10. If You Remember I Forgot How to Dream Pt. 1

11. Flashes from Everywhere

12. Colour Television

13. If You Remember I Forgot How to Dream Pt. 2

Pre-order Instant Holograms on Metal Film.