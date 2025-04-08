Floridian emo group Home Is Where landed on Exclaim!'s year-end list in 2023 with their album the whaler, and now they've announced the follow-up. Hunting Season is out May 23 through Wax Bodega, and the single "migration patterns" is out now.

According to a press release, the album was inspired by road trips — both because of touring, and because two band members moved away from Florida because of its anti-trans politics. Artists playing on the car stereo included Neil Young, Alan Jackson, Gram Parsons, the Flying Burrito Brothers and Bob Dylan. The resulting album was produced by returning collaborator Jack Shirley, who also helmed the whaler, with recording lasting just three days.

According to a press release, the album's 13 cuts of "real Southern rock 'n' roll" are devoted to "detailing the dying thoughts of an Elvis impersonator consumed by fumes and flames in a car wreck. To be clear, these songs are not all sung from the perspective of the same dying Elvis impersonator, but from 13 different Elvis impersonators, all dying in a 13-car pileup." It's said to be more accessible than past Home Is Where albums while retaining the band's signature grit.

The album is available to pre-order here. Check out "migration patterns" below.



Hunting Season:

1. reptile house

2. migration patterns

3. artificial grass

4. black metal mormon

5. stand-up special

6. bike week

7. everyone won the lotto

8. shenandoah

9. milk & diesel

10. mechanical bull

11. the wolf man

12. roll tide

13. drive-by mooning