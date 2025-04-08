With Who Will Look After the Dogs? on the way next month, PUP are gearing up to kick off pop-punk summer with a massive run of tour dates running from May to October — including a whopping six dates in their hometown of Toronto, which they've dubbed the Mega-City Madness tour.

After their spring trek around Europe and the UK, the band will break for June and resume in Toronto, starting with a house show on July 13.

From there, their ascent through legendary locales continues alongside some fellow Torontonians, with a Sneaky Dee's show with Bad Waitress on July 14, Lee's Palace with Solids on July 15, the Concert Hall with Jeff Rosenstock on July 17, and Danforth Music Hall with Cadence Weapon on July 17 leading up to the end of the hometown run at History with NOBRO on July 19.

From there, the band will head to Australia and New Zealand, then to the US for the remainder of the tour, with Ekko Astral supporting on select dates.

Artist presale tickets go on sale April 9 at 10 a.m. ET, with general on-sale beginning April 11 at 10 a.m. ET. Check out the complete schedule below.

"We are incredibly proud to be from Toronto," bandleader Stefan Babcock shared in a release. "We grew up playing these venues. We started this band in friends' basements and over the past decade have grown slowly and steadily until we were lucky enough to be playing big concert halls. This 'tour' is a celebration of that journey, going back to the smallest, greasiest shows. We're playing all these milestone venues, each one a little bigger than the last, just like we have over the past 10 years, but this time we're doing it all in one week. We're so grateful for what this city has given us. Holy fuck we love Toronto."

PUP 2025 Tour Dates:

05/07 Birmingham, UK - XOYO Birmingham*&

05/08 Leeds, UK - Project House*&

05/10 Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz*&

05/11 Glasgow, UK - SWG3 (TV Studio)*&

05/12 Newcastle, UK - Newcastle University*&

05/13 Bristol, UK - Marble Factory*&

05/15 Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms*&

05/16 London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town*&

05/18 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg*

05/20 Cologne, Germany - Club Volta*

05/21 Hamburg, Germany - Logo*

05/22 Berlin, Germany - Hole44*

05/23 Munich, Germany - Strom*

05/25 Paris, France - Bellevilloise*

05/27 Madrid, Spain - Sala Mon

05/28 Barcelona, Spain - Upload

05/29 València, Spain - Loco Club

05/30 San Sebastian, Spain - Dabadaba

07/13 Toronto, ON - House Show

07/14 Toronto, ON - Sneaky Dees's with Bad Waitress

07/15 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace with Solids

07/17 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall with Jeff Rosenstock (solo)

07/18 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall with Cadence Weapon

07/19 Toronto, ON - History with NOBRO

08/05 Auckland, New Zealand - Tuning Fork

08/06 Wellington, New Zealand - San Fran

08/08 Brisbane, Australia - Princess Theatre

08/09 Sydney, Australia - Metro Theatre

08/10 Melbourne, Australia - Northcote Theatre

08/12 Adelaide, Australia - Hindley St. Music Hall

08/14 Perth, WA - Magnet House

09/03 Minneapolis, MN - Palace Theatre ^

09/04 Madison, WI - The Sylvee ^

09/05 Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed^

09/06 Detroit, MI - Russell Industrial Center ^

09/08 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE ^

09/09 Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! ^

09/10 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre ^

09/12 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem ^

09/13 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount ^

09/15 Boston, MA - Roadrunner ^

09/17 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia ^

09/19 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz ^

09/20 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte ^

09/22 Atlanta, GA - The Eastern ^

09/24 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall ^

09/25 Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas ^

09/26 San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger ^

09/27 Austin, TX - Radio East ^

09/30 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren ^

10/01 San Diego, CA - The Sound ^

10/02 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium ^

10/04 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater ^

10/06 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom ^

10/07 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo ^

10/09 Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex ^

10/11 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom ^

* with Illuminati Hotties

& with Goo

^ with Ekko Astral

