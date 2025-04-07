Country group Little Big Town have announced their Summer Tour '25, a run of North American dates through the summer months — including a single Canadian concert in Toronto this August.

Things kick off on July 24 in Rogers, AR. The band will make their brief venture to Canada the following month for an August 14 performance at Toronto's Budweiser Stage, featuring support from Wynonna Judd and Shelby Lynne. The remainder of the stint on the road will take place stateside, with the plans wrapping on September 13 in Charlotte, NC.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (April 11), with various presales beginning Wednesday (April 9) at 10 a.m. local time. Find the tour trailer and full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.



Little Big Town 2025 Tour Dates:

07/24 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP *

07/25 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *

07/26 Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

07/31 Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC †

08/01 Syracuse, NY - Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview †

08/02 Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater †

08/07 Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion ‡

08/08 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center *

08/09 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre *

08/14 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage †

08/15 Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre †

08/16 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center †

08/21 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre §

08/22 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ‡

08/23 Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater §

08/28 Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre †

08/29 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre †

08/30 Colorado Springs, CO - Ford Amphitheatre †

09/04 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #

09/05 Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre #

09/06 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre #

09/11 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center †

09/12 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live †

09/13 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion †

* with Carly Pearce and Carter Faith

† with Wynonna Judd and Shelby Lynne

‡ with Carter Faith

§ with Ashley McBryde and Carter Faith

# with Russell Dickerson and Carter Faith