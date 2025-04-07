Let's go to the Ex! The Canadian National Exhibition is returning to Toronto in the late summer, and organizers have announced the initial lineup of performers combing to the Bell CNE Bandshell.

Shawn Desman will kick off the concert series on August 15. Between that date and September 1, other confirmed performers include Marianas Trench, July Talk, Bishop Briggs, Loverboy, Three Dog Night and Dean Brody.

"For the price of CNE admission which is under $30 for a general advance ticket, there is no better value to see a full concert set live in-person by some of the most popular artists in the world; and no better way to enjoy the experience than under a summer sunset with the excitement of the CNE around you," said the CNE's Emily Kempe in a statement. "Whether you're coming to see your favourite band, or discovering new music, there's something for everyone — and many more Canadian and international artists still to be announced!"

Discounted advance tickets for the CNE are available now from the event's website.