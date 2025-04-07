Longtime Blondie drummer and in-demand session hand Clem Burke has died. He was 70.

The band shared the news in a statement posted to social media, writing that Burke had died following "a private battle with cancer."

"Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie," Blondie wrote. "His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable. Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him."

Debbie Harry and Chris Stein recruited Burke to join the band in 1975, shortly after its initial formation, after he got his start as one of the founding members of Bayonne, one of New Jersey's premier cover bands. The drummer is cited as having played a major role in keeping Blondie together after original bassist Fred Smith left for Television early in the band's career, with Burke recruiting his friend Gary Valentine as Smith's replacement.

Burke played on every Blondie album, and was recruited into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the group in 2006. After the band initially broke up in the '80s and '90s, the drummer became a go-to session player for a wide variety of renowned acts, including the Eurythmics, Pete Townshend, Joan Jett and Iggy Pop, also performing in the Romantics, Dramarama and, briefly, the Ramones.

When Blondie reunited in 1997, Burke was back in the lineup, and has been touring with the band as recently as last year. See their full statement on his death below.