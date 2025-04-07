Belgian shoegaze quartet Slow Crush have announced a North American headlining tour, which will bring them to Canada for a couple of gigs in Montreal and Toronto this September.

On the back of earlier 2025 single "Cherry," the band return to North America starting September 4 in Allentown, PA. Within less than a week, they'll make their venture to Canada to play Montreal's Bar le Ritz (September 9) and Vancouver's Velvet Underground (September 10), then returning to the US to complete the remainder of the itinerary, wrapping things up in Washington, D.C., on October 5.

Tickets go on sale Friday (April 11) at 10 a.m. local. Check out the full schedule of dates below, in addition to more upcoming shows by way of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Slow Crush 2025 Tour Dates:

09/04 Allentown, PA - Arrow

09/05 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

09/06 Boston, MA - The Sinclair

09/07 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

09/09 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz

09/10 Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

09/11 Detroit, MI - El Club

09/12 Chicago, IL - Reggie's

09/13 Indianapolis, IN - HiFi

09/14 St. Louis, MO - Duck Room

09/16 Fort Worth, TX - Tulips

09/17 Austin, TX - Radio/East

09/19 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

09/20 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

09/21 Oakland, CA - Crybaby

09/23 Seattle, WA - El Corazon

09/24 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

09/26 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

09/27 Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre

09/29 Kansas City, MO - RecordBar

10/01 Nashville, TN - The '58

10/02 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

10/03 Durham, NC - The Fruit

10/04 Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

10/05 Washington, D.C. - Union Stage