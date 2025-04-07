Belgian shoegaze quartet Slow Crush have announced a North American headlining tour, which will bring them to Canada for a couple of gigs in Montreal and Toronto this September.
On the back of earlier 2025 single "Cherry," the band return to North America starting September 4 in Allentown, PA. Within less than a week, they'll make their venture to Canada to play Montreal's Bar le Ritz (September 9) and Vancouver's Velvet Underground (September 10), then returning to the US to complete the remainder of the itinerary, wrapping things up in Washington, D.C., on October 5.
Tickets go on sale Friday (April 11) at 10 a.m. local. Check out the full schedule of dates below, in addition to more upcoming shows by way of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.
Slow Crush 2025 Tour Dates:
09/04 Allentown, PA - Arrow
09/05 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
09/06 Boston, MA - The Sinclair
09/07 Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
09/09 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz
09/10 Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
09/11 Detroit, MI - El Club
09/12 Chicago, IL - Reggie's
09/13 Indianapolis, IN - HiFi
09/14 St. Louis, MO - Duck Room
09/16 Fort Worth, TX - Tulips
09/17 Austin, TX - Radio/East
09/19 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
09/20 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
09/21 Oakland, CA - Crybaby
09/23 Seattle, WA - El Corazon
09/24 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
09/26 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
09/27 Denver, CO - Marquis Theatre
09/29 Kansas City, MO - RecordBar
10/01 Nashville, TN - The '58
10/02 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
10/03 Durham, NC - The Fruit
10/04 Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
10/05 Washington, D.C. - Union Stage