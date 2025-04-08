Arcade Fire released their last album, 2022's WE, just months before the year-in-music-news-defining allegations of sexual misconduct against Win Butler arose. Reactions to the news were varied: some radio stations pulled the band's catalogue from their rotation and the band's tour support dropped out, but they continued to receive award nominations, celebrate career milestones and perform at SNL's 50th anniversary after party. Now, Arcade Fire are ushering in their next era with the announcement of a new album.

Notably, the group have been previewing their new material on an app called Circle of Trust — and the tracklist also features a song bearing that name, which doesn't exactly read well in light of the aforementioned allegations. The lead single, however, is named after the Chinese Zodiac, as 2025 is indeed the "Year of the Snake." See the rest of the tracklist below.

Pink Elephant:

1. Open Your Heart or Die Trying

2. Pink Elephant

3. Year of the Snake

4. Circle of Trust

5. Alien Nation

6. Beyond Salvation

7. Ride or Die

8. I Love Her Shadow

9. She Cries Diamond Rain

10. Stuck in My Head

Pre-order Pink Elephant.