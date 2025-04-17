Following some tasteful TikTok teasing, Lucy Dacus has announced her forthcoming new album and a North American tour, which will bring her to Toronto this spring with Katie Gavin and jasmine.4.t on April 25 and 26.

UPDATE 94/17, 3:05 p.m. ET): A second show was added in Vancouver on August 13. General onsale begins tomorrow at 12 p.m. PST. Presale is happening now using the code LUCY. See the updated itinerary below.

UPDATE (4/8, 1:10 p.m. ET): Dacus has expanded the Forever is a Feeling Tour into the summer, adding several dates across the US and an additional Canadian stop at Vancouver's Queen Elizabeth Theatre on August 12 with Julia Jacklin as support. Tickets go on sale April 18 at 12 p.m. PDT.

Forever Is a Feeling arrives March 28 through Geffen Records, and features contributions from Hozier, Blake Mills, Bartees Strange, Madison Cunningham, Collin Pastore, Jake Finch, Melina Duterte, and Dacus's boygenius bandmates, Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers. It's the follow-up to 2021's Home Video.

Most of the Forever Is a Feeling songs were written between the autumn of 2022 and summer 2024. "I got kicked in the head with emotions," Dacus shared in a release. "Falling in love, falling out of love. You have to destroy things in order to create things. And I did destroy a really beautiful life."

The singer-songwriter added, "You can't actually capture forever. But I think we feel forever in moments. I don't know how much time I've spent in forever, but I know I've visited."

The announcement comes along with two string-laden songs: the jaunty, sensual "Ankles," which has an accompanying music video starring Havana Rose Liu, and the lush, cascading "Limerence."

Dacus's North American tour kicks off on April 16 in Philadelphia, PA. She'll play Toronto's historic Massey Hall on April 25, and tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (January 24) with presales starting January 21 at 12 p.m. local time. In partnership with PLUS1, $1 from each ticket will go toward providing critical and long-term relief for victims of the Los Angeles wildfires.







Lucy Dacus 2025 Tour Dates:

04/16 Philadelphia, PA - The Met #

04/18 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem #

04/21 Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall #

04/23 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall #

04/25 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall #

04/26 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall #

04/29 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium #

05/01 Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre #

05/05 St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre #

05/07 Kansas City, MI - Midland #

05/09 Dallas, TX - Winspear Opera House #

05/10 Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater #

05/12 Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

05/14 Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre #

7/25 Phladelphia, PA - FDR Park @$

7/26 Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! Outdoor Ampitheater $

7/27 Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater $

7/29 Detroit, MI - The Masonic Temple Theater $

7/30 Lewiston, NY - Artpark Mainstage Theater $

08/02 Shelburne, VT - The Green at Shelburne Museum $

08/08 Portand, OR - McMmenamins Edgefield ^

08/09 Boise, ID - Morrison Center for the Performing Arts ^

08/10 Carnation, WA - Remlinger Farms ^

08/12 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

08/13 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

08/16 Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theater ^

09/09 San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater

09/11 Pheonix, AZ - Ariszona Financial Theater

09/13 Saint Louis, MO - Stifel Theater

09/16 Indianapolis, IN - Old National Center

09/17 Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

09/19 Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

09/20 Durham, NC - DPAC

09/23 Asheville, NC - Asheville Yards Ampitheater

09/24 Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

# with Katie Gavin and jasmine.4.t

@ with Julien Baker & TORRES

$ with Jay Som

^ with Julia Jacklin