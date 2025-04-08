Following the recent release of her third studio album Paid in Memories last month, Jessie Reyez has announced her biggest headlining tour yet, which will take the singer-songwriter across the US, UK, Europe and Canada this year.

The Paid in Memories Tour will begin this summer in St. Louis, MO, on June 10. Following several American dates and a stint in the UK and Europe, the Toronto-based artist will return to Canada in November for a two-night performance at Vancouver's Vogue Theatre on November 21 and 22. She will begin the trek east with a performance at Calgary's Palace Theatre (November 24), and will make stops in Edmonton (November 25), Saskatoon (November 27), Winnipeg (November 28) and Montreal at MTELUS (December 2). Reyez will conclude her tour with a hometown show at Toronto's Massey Hall on December 5. She will be supported by fellow Toronto-based artist RAAHiiM on all North American dates.

Reyez is partnering with PLUS1 for this tour, where $1 per ticket will be donated to the Jessie Reyez Fund, which promotes professional opportunities for women and underrepresented communities in music, as well as funding music initiatives for underserved communities.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 11) at 10 a.m. local time following various presales beginning tomorrow (April 9) at 10 a.m. local.

See the full itinerary below, and check out the rest of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listing database here.



Jessie Reyez 2025 Tour Dates:

06/10 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

06/12 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

06/15 Chicago, IL - Salt Shed

06/17 Madison, WI - The Sylvee

06/19 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

06/20 Louisville, KU - Mercury Ballroom

06/22 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

06/23 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

06/25 Philadelphia, PA - Rhe Met

06/27 Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale

06/28 Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston

07/01 New York, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

07/06 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

07/09 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

07/10 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

07/12 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

07/13 Miami, FL - The Fillmore Miamia Beach

07/15 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

07/16 Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

07/18 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

07/19 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek

07/21 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

07/23 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

07/24 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

07/26 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

07/27 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

07/30 Sacramento, CA -Ace of Spades

07/31 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

08/03 Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

08/04 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

08/06 San Diego, CA - SOMA

08/09 Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

09/11 Dublin, Ireland - 3 Olympia Theatre *

09/13 Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy *

09/14 Glasgow, UK - 02 Academy Glasgow *

09/16 Birmingham, UK -02 Academy Birmingham *

09/18 London, UK - Roundhouse *

09/19 Paris, France - Salle Pleyel *

09/20 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique *

09/23 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso *

09/25 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega Main Hall *

09/26 Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt *

09/28 Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria *

09/30 Madrid, Spain - Sala Wagon *

11/21 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

11/22 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

11/24 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

11/25 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

11/27 Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

11/28 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings

12/02 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

12/05 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

* no RAAHiim