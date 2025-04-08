Following the recent release of her third studio album Paid in Memories last month, Jessie Reyez has announced her biggest headlining tour yet, which will take the singer-songwriter across the US, UK, Europe and Canada this year.
The Paid in Memories Tour will begin this summer in St. Louis, MO, on June 10. Following several American dates and a stint in the UK and Europe, the Toronto-based artist will return to Canada in November for a two-night performance at Vancouver's Vogue Theatre on November 21 and 22. She will begin the trek east with a performance at Calgary's Palace Theatre (November 24), and will make stops in Edmonton (November 25), Saskatoon (November 27), Winnipeg (November 28) and Montreal at MTELUS (December 2). Reyez will conclude her tour with a hometown show at Toronto's Massey Hall on December 5. She will be supported by fellow Toronto-based artist RAAHiiM on all North American dates.
Reyez is partnering with PLUS1 for this tour, where $1 per ticket will be donated to the Jessie Reyez Fund, which promotes professional opportunities for women and underrepresented communities in music, as well as funding music initiatives for underserved communities.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (April 11) at 10 a.m. local time following various presales beginning tomorrow (April 9) at 10 a.m. local.
See the full itinerary below, and check out the rest of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listing database here.
Jessie Reyez 2025 Tour Dates:
06/10 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
06/12 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
06/15 Chicago, IL - Salt Shed
06/17 Madison, WI - The Sylvee
06/19 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
06/20 Louisville, KU - Mercury Ballroom
06/22 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
06/23 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
06/25 Philadelphia, PA - Rhe Met
06/27 Wallingford, CT - The Dome at Oakdale
06/28 Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston
07/01 New York, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
07/06 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
07/09 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
07/10 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
07/12 Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
07/13 Miami, FL - The Fillmore Miamia Beach
07/15 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
07/16 Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy
07/18 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
07/19 Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek
07/21 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
07/23 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
07/24 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
07/26 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
07/27 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
07/30 Sacramento, CA -Ace of Spades
07/31 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
08/03 Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
08/04 Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
08/06 San Diego, CA - SOMA
08/09 Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
09/11 Dublin, Ireland - 3 Olympia Theatre *
09/13 Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy *
09/14 Glasgow, UK - 02 Academy Glasgow *
09/16 Birmingham, UK -02 Academy Birmingham *
09/18 London, UK - Roundhouse *
09/19 Paris, France - Salle Pleyel *
09/20 Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique *
09/23 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso *
09/25 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega Main Hall *
09/26 Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt *
09/28 Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria *
09/30 Madrid, Spain - Sala Wagon *
11/21 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
11/22 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
11/24 Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
11/25 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall
11/27 Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre
11/28 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings
12/02 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
12/05 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
* no RAAHiim