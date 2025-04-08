Dan Mangan's new album Schminger Schmongwriter Natural Light is due on May 16, and his fall tour plans have now been illuminated (naturally).

The singer-songwriter has officially shed light (stopping now) on some Canadian tour dates running from September to October, including one stop each in Calgary, Edmonton, Victoria, Vancouver, Toronto and Ottawa.

Today, Mangan also "attempts a brief history of human evolution" with new single "Cut the Brakes," the video for which you can view below. "We came from plants in the water. We made up stories, built monuments, had a lot of sex, and nobody is driving the bus," he summarized in a release. Sounds about right!

Check out all the goodies below.



Dan Mangan 2025 Tour Dates:

09/25 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

09/26 Edmonton, AB - Winspear Centre

10/01 Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre

10/03 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

10/10 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

10/11 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre