Dan Mangan Announces 'Natural Light' Tour

The six-date run kicks off in late September

Photo: Zachary Vague

BY Allie GregoryPublished Apr 8, 2025

Dan Mangan's new album Schminger Schmongwriter Natural Light is due on May 16, and his fall tour plans have now been illuminated (naturally). 

The singer-songwriter has officially shed light (stopping now) on some Canadian tour dates running from September to October, including one stop each in Calgary, Edmonton, Victoria, Vancouver, Toronto and Ottawa. 

Today, Mangan also "attempts a brief history of human evolution" with new single "Cut the Brakes," the video for which you can view below. "We came from plants in the water. We made up stories, built monuments, had a lot of sex, and nobody is driving the bus," he summarized in a release. Sounds about right!

Check out all the goodies below. 


Dan Mangan 2025 Tour Dates:

09/25 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall
09/26 Edmonton, AB - Winspear Centre 
10/01 Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre
10/03 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre 
10/10 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
10/11 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

