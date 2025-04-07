Mark the date and hour: I think this is officially the first full-length (non-rescheduled) 2026 tour that I've seen. Time flies! Anyway, British singer-songwriter-y lad Calum Scott has announced a North American tour for spring 2026 behind his forthcoming third album Avenoir (out September 12 via Capitol Records), which is set to include a few Canadian performances in Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto next year.
The tour will kick off in Canada with the first of three stops coming at Vancouver's Orpheum Theatre on March 23. From there, Scott heads stateside — where he'll continue making the rounds until the end of the following month, then returning to Canadian turf to play Montreal's MTELUS (April 26 and 28) and Toronto's Massey Hall (April 29). At this point, all remaining dates will be completed in the US, wrapping up on May 3 in Minneapolis, MN.
Tickets go on general sale this Friday (April 11) following presales, which get underway from Wednesday (April 9) at 10 a.m. local time onward. See the full itinerary below, and check out Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.
Calum Scott 2026 Tour Dates:
03/23 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre
03/27 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
03/28 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
04/01 San Diego, CA - SOMA
04/03 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
04/04 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
04/06 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
04/08 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
04/10 Dallas, TX House of Blues
04/11 Houston, TX - House of Blues
04/12 Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater
04/14 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
04/16 Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
04/17 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
04/18 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
04/21 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem
04/22 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
04/23 New York, NY - Terminal 5
04/25 Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre
04/26 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
04/28 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
04/29 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
05/01 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
05/02 Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
05/03 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore