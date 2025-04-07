Mark the date and hour: I think this is officially the first full-length (non-rescheduled) 2026 tour that I've seen. Time flies! Anyway, British singer-songwriter-y lad Calum Scott has announced a North American tour for spring 2026 behind his forthcoming third album Avenoir (out September 12 via Capitol Records), which is set to include a few Canadian performances in Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto next year.

The tour will kick off in Canada with the first of three stops coming at Vancouver's Orpheum Theatre on March 23. From there, Scott heads stateside — where he'll continue making the rounds until the end of the following month, then returning to Canadian turf to play Montreal's MTELUS (April 26 and 28) and Toronto's Massey Hall (April 29). At this point, all remaining dates will be completed in the US, wrapping up on May 3 in Minneapolis, MN.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (April 11) following presales, which get underway from Wednesday (April 9) at 10 a.m. local time onward. See the full itinerary below, and check out Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.

Calum Scott 2026 Tour Dates:

03/23 Vancouver, BC - Orpheum Theatre

03/27 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

03/28 San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

04/01 San Diego, CA - SOMA

04/03 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

04/04 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

04/06 Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

04/08 Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

04/10 Dallas, TX House of Blues

04/11 Houston, TX - House of Blues

04/12 Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

04/14 Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

04/16 Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

04/17 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

04/18 Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

04/21 Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

04/22 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

04/23 New York, NY - Terminal 5

04/25 Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

04/26 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

04/28 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

04/29 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

05/01 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

05/02 Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

05/03 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore