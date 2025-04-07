The long wait is over, because Saskatchewan's Long Day's Night Music Festival is returning to Swift Current for another year of live music.

Running from June 19 to 21, the three-day, all-ages festival promises a dynamic mix of folk, Celtic, Americana and indie sounds that will culminate in a rock-fuelled after-party.

The Paperboys will kick off the weekend of festivities on Thursday (June 19), followed by Wolf Willow and Exclaim! Class of 2020 alums the Denim Daddies on Friday (June 20). Saskatoon-based trash rockers Dump Babes and indie upstart young friend will perform on Saturday (June 21), and Johnny 2 Fingers & the Deformities will close out the weekend at the festival's afterparty.

Festival Coordinator Keely Williams shared in a release, "We're thrilled to bring this lineup. Each night offers something special, and we can't wait to see everyone dancing, singing, and celebrating the big Saskatchewan sky."

Tickets for the festival, including three-day and single-day passes, are available now.