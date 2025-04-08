Last September, TV on the Radio announced their first shows in over five years alongside a deluxe reissue of Desperate Youth, Blood Thirsty Babes. The band are continuing to play gigs across North America, the UK and Europe this year, including hitting numerous festival stages — but they've now expanded their itinerary to include a few new headlining performances, featuring another Canadian stop in Toronto this summer.

The new additions to the schedule begin on July 29 with a concert in Philadelphia, PA, followed swiftly by a July 30 appearance in Boston, MA. From there, TV on the Radio will venture to Canada to play Toronto's History on August ahead of a festival set at Osheaga in Montreal. The rest of the newly added concerts will take place stateside, wrapping up on September 21 in Nashville, TN.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (April 11), with presales taking place starting April 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full itinerary of the band's additions to their tour below, as well as more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

TV on the Radio 2025 Tour Dates:

07/29 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

07/30 Boston, MA - Roadrunner

08/01 Toronto, ON - History

09/10 Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

09/16 Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre

09/21 Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium