Ava Maybee, the pop rock artist who just so happens to be the daughter of Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, has been getting her start in the music biz over the past couple years, appearing on American Idol and working with some of her dad's famous friends. Now, she's announced her debut EP.

Orange Drive will be out May 16. The opening track, "Gold Star Sticker," is out today and can be heard below. The EP includes a "Recolored" version of her 2021 single "Colors," plus the recent singles "Over Again," "Call It What You Want" and "Pinch Myself."

A press release offers no indication that her dad (or any of his Chili Peppers buddies) worked on Orange Drive. Rather, it was created alongside collaborators Jake Nuffer and Alex Agresti, with a press release pointing to influences including Blondshell, Tame Impala and late-'90s radio pop.

"I'm always drawn to songs about connections between human beings. That's really what drives me," Maybee said in a statement. "My biggest hope is for people to feel like they are reading my journal, because I think vulnerability is my strongest asset. I'm just really excited to open myself up, and I hope people can find solidarity in that."

Maybee will be going on tour this spring and summer, but all of the dates are in the US. See her schedule here.



Orange Drive:

1. Gold Star Sticker

2. Pinch Myself

3. Colors Recolored

4. Call It What You Want

5. MEAN

6. Over Again