John Lydon has spent the last few years flaming his former bandmates in Sex Pistols over innumerous perceived slights, accusing the remaining members of "murdering" the band's legacy, and blocking them from pursuing new projects in the legal system at basically any juncture he can.

Sex Pistols are set to head out on tour this fall — with Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Glen Matlock, as well as frontman Frank Carter fleshing out the road crew — so naturally, he's back to talking shit in the press again, now ruling out any chance of rejoining the band (not that he was invited).

When probed about the possibility of a reunion in conversation with PA news agency [via the Independent], the vocalist responded, "Never, not after what I consider their dirty deeds, let them wallow in Walt Disney woke expectations."

"They've killed the content, or done their best to, and turned the whole thing into a rubbish, childishness, and that's unacceptable," he continued.

"Sorry, I'm not going to give a helping hand to this any longer, as far as I am concerned, I am the Pistols, and they're not."

Lydon has a well-documented history of standing for things that are arguably antithetical to his former band's ethos, including voting for Trump, so you can probably guess what he's really mad about when railing against the "woke expectations."

The Sex Pistols tour has a couple Canadian dates in Toronto and Montreal — check out the schedule here and other Canadian concert listings here.