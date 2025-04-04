After returning from a seven-year break with new single "Weekend," Jo Passed has announced a short run of tour dates taking place in "their natural habitat of the Pacific Northwest" this spring.

Kicking off in their hometown of Vancouver on May 8, the artist will be joined by their brother and sister, Cameron Gates and Téa Mei for the run. From there, the trek traces the West Coast south, making stops in Seattle, Portland, Los Angeles and San Diego before the concluding gig in Oakland on May 20. See the schedule below.

Jo Passed 2025 Tour Dates:

05/08 Vancouver, BC - Green Auto

05/09 Seattle, WA - Clock Out

05/10 Portland, OR - High Water Mark

05/16 Los Angeles, CA - Permanent Records Roadhouse

05/17 San Diego, CA - Kensington Club

05/20 Oakland, CA - Stork Club

