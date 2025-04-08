Okay, so there have been some rumours as of late that Death Grips were maybe not a thing anymore. The hip-hop outfit led by Stefan "MC Ride" Burnett and Zach Hill released their last album, Year of the Snitch, back in 2018, and have been pretty quiet on the live show front over the past couple of years, last touring North America in 2023.

Spurred by some "leaked correspondence" between someone and the band's co-producer/keyboardist Andy Morin claiming that Burnett "doesn't want to do it anymore," fans have speculated online in recent weeks that Death Grips may have broken up.

Burnett and Hill set the record straight today, making their first post on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter in nearly two years. They shared an image of a framed Salvador Dalí drawing, with the following message scrawled across it in marker: "Despite rumour and hearsay, we remain active as Death Grips. -Stefan and Zach."

Get got, non-believers! While Death Grips have yet to indicate anything further about new music on the horizon, this seems like a good sign?