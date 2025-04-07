English singer-songwriter Tom Odell has scheduled a string of intimate headlining shows this year, where he will be making two Canadian stops in Montreal and Toronto this May.
The Don't Let Me Go Tour marks Odell's first North American headlining tour in three years, and will kick off in Washington, DC, on May 12. After a handful of US shows, he will head north for a performance at Montreal's MTELUS on May 19, followed by a stop at Toronto's Massey Hall on May 20. Odell will continue on to Europe before returning stateside in September. Following several American dates, he will conclude the tour on September 27 in Detroit, MI.
Tickets will go on sale this Friday (April 11) at 10 a.m. local time following various presales beginning this Wednesday (April 9) at 10 a.m. local time.
See the full itinerary below. Check out the rest of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings here and tour announcements here.
Tom Odell 2025 Tour Dates:
05/12 Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre
05/13 New York, NY - Webster Hall
05/14 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
05/16 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
05/17 Portland, ME - The State Theatre
05/19 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
05/20 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
06/11 Barcelona, Spain -Sala Apolo
06/18 Berlin, Germany - Heimathafen Neukölln
07/03 Paris, France - Bouffes du Nord
07/08 London, UK - Battersea Arts Centre
07/15 Amsterdam, Netherlands - De Wester
09/15 Austin, TX - Emo's
09/16 Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge & Music Hall
09/18 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
09/19 Nashville, TN - Exit/In
09/20 Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
09/22 Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue
09/23 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
09/24 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
09/26 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
09/27 Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall