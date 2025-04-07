English singer-songwriter Tom Odell has scheduled a string of intimate headlining shows this year, where he will be making two Canadian stops in Montreal and Toronto this May.

The Don't Let Me Go Tour marks Odell's first North American headlining tour in three years, and will kick off in Washington, DC, on May 12. After a handful of US shows, he will head north for a performance at Montreal's MTELUS on May 19, followed by a stop at Toronto's Massey Hall on May 20. Odell will continue on to Europe before returning stateside in September. Following several American dates, he will conclude the tour on September 27 in Detroit, MI.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (April 11) at 10 a.m. local time following various presales beginning this Wednesday (April 9) at 10 a.m. local time.

See the full itinerary below. Check out the rest of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings here and tour announcements here.

Tom Odell 2025 Tour Dates:

05/12 Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre

05/13 New York, NY - Webster Hall

05/14 Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

05/16 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

05/17 Portland, ME - The State Theatre

05/19 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

05/20 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

06/11 Barcelona, Spain -Sala Apolo

06/18 Berlin, Germany - Heimathafen Neukölln

07/03 Paris, France - Bouffes du Nord

07/08 London, UK - Battersea Arts Centre

07/15 Amsterdam, Netherlands - De Wester

09/15 Austin, TX - Emo's

09/16 Dallas, TX - Echo Lounge & Music Hall

09/18 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

09/19 Nashville, TN - Exit/In

09/20 Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

09/22 Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

09/23 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

09/24 Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

09/26 Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

09/27 Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall