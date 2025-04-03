Arkells main man Max Kerman has a new book coming out this month, and he's now announced a short book tour in support of Try Hard: Creative Work in Progress.

The tome lands on April 22 via Penguin Random House Canada, and he will be making four release-week appearances across the country: Toronto, Calgary, Winnipeg and Hamilton.

"Every part of this book project feels exciting to me, and when we were conceiving of the live appearances, we wanted to take over spaces that were unique and told their own story," Kerman said in a statement. "A high school auditorium, a neighbourhood sports bar, a library, and a bookstore. Each event will have its own flavour, but trust: I am going to try stuff. So please come try stuff with me."

See his schedule below. Ticket information can be found on his website. More book tour dates will be announced in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Arkells are gearing up for another big hometown Rally in Hamilton.

Max Kerman 2025 Book Tour Dates:

04/22 Toronto, ON - Max's High School Auditorium (286 Harbord Street)

04/24 Calgary, AB - Calgary Word Fest (Central Library)

04/25 Winnipeg, MB - McNally Robinson Booksellers

04/27 Hamilton, ON - ODDS Bar (Book Club Sessions)