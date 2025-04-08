After announcing their first new recordings in a decade, British funk outfit Cymande are due to hit the road on an international tour that includes a handful of stops in Canada.

Smack-dab in the middle of an extensive run of Europe/UK dates are the band's three Canadian commitments: the previously announced appearance at Calgary Folk Festival on July 25, Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on July 27 and Toronto's Concert Hall on July 29. A single US date in Boston will follow on the 31st, and then there's an August and September-sized hole in their schedule ahead of returning to Europe in October (I wonder what they'll be up to?).

Tickets go on sale this Friday here. See the dates below.

Cymande 2025 Tour Dates:

05/25 London, UK - Cross The Tracks

06/29 Somerset, UK - Glastonbury

07/05 Werchter, Belgium - Rock Wercheter

07/25 Calgary, AB - Calgary Folk Festival

07/27 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

07/29 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

07/31 Boston, MA - Paradise

08/07 Gothenburg, Sweden - Way Out West

10/07 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

10/08 Berlin, Germany - Huxley's Neue Welt

10/10 The Hague, Netherlands - Paard

10/11 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

10/13 Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal

10/14 Paris, France - La Cigale

10/16 Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

10/17 London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

