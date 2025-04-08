After announcing their first new recordings in a decade, British funk outfit Cymande are due to hit the road on an international tour that includes a handful of stops in Canada.
Smack-dab in the middle of an extensive run of Europe/UK dates are the band's three Canadian commitments: the previously announced appearance at Calgary Folk Festival on July 25, Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on July 27 and Toronto's Concert Hall on July 29. A single US date in Boston will follow on the 31st, and then there's an August and September-sized hole in their schedule ahead of returning to Europe in October (I wonder what they'll be up to?).
Tickets go on sale this Friday here. See the dates below.
Cymande 2025 Tour Dates:
05/25 London, UK - Cross The Tracks
06/29 Somerset, UK - Glastonbury
07/05 Werchter, Belgium - Rock Wercheter
07/25 Calgary, AB - Calgary Folk Festival
07/27 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
07/29 Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall
07/31 Boston, MA - Paradise
08/07 Gothenburg, Sweden - Way Out West
10/07 Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
10/08 Berlin, Germany - Huxley's Neue Welt
10/10 The Hague, Netherlands - Paard
10/11 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
10/13 Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal
10/14 Paris, France - La Cigale
10/16 Manchester, UK - Albert Hall
10/17 London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton