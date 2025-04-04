The White Stripes didn't use a setlist during their live shows, instead keeping the breakneck energy high by making up their setlists on the fly. Now, Jack White is reminding fans that, even though his band has expanded, he still approaches setlists the same way.

Today on Instagram, White shared a photo seemingly taken in the backstage area of the Factory in St. Louis, MO, where he played last night (April 3). It shows a wall where bands are evidently invited to post the setlist they played at the venue — and White's is simply a blank sheet of paper.

Although White doesn't use a formal setlist, there are some common themes in his shows on the No Name tour, which almost all begin with "Old Scratch Blues" followed by "That's How I'm Feeling," with "It's Rough on Rats (If You're Asking)" typically within the next few songs. Shows often end with "Seven Nation Army" — although that's by no means a firm rule, since that hit was actually played second-to-last in the main part of the set during the St. Louis gig in question.

Read our review of the first Toronto stop on the No Name tour. White is documenting the tour with his latest live album.