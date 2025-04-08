Punk legends Descendents are descending upon Canada this summer — and they're bringing Buzzcocks along for the ride. With additional support from Mattstagraham, the band will perform in 12 cities across seven provinces.

UPDATE (4/10, 1:20 p.m. ET): Due to high demand, Descendents have added a second Vancouver show on September 14. Presale tickets are available now with the code "DANCE." See the updated itinerary below, with the new date in bold.

Kicking things off on August 27 in Halifax, Descendents will play an additional East Coast gig in Moncton (August 28) before heading to the central part of the country. There, they'll make stops in Montreal (August 30), Sherbrooke (August 31), Chicoutimi (September 2) and Quebec City (September 3) ahead of a pair of Ontario dates at Ottawa's Bronson Centre (September 4) and Toronto's Danforth Music Hall (September 5).

The stint on the road will then wrap up out west, with a stop in Winnipeg (September 8) followed by two Alberta performances in Edmonton (September 10) and Calgary (September 11) before the tour finale at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on September 13.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday (April 11), with various presales getting underway as soon as tomorrow (April 9) at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the full schedule of dates below, in addition to more upcoming shows through Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Descendents 2025 Tour Dates:

08/27 Halifax, NS - Light House Art Centre

08/28 Moncton, NB - Casino New Brunswick

08/30 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

08/31 Sherbrooke, QC - Granada Theatre

09/02 Chicoutimi, QC - Cabaret de La Seugenéene

09/03 Quebec City, QC - Capitole Theatre

09/04 Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

09/05 Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

09/08 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

09/10 Edmonton, AB - Midway Music Hall

09/11 Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

09/13 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

09/14 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom