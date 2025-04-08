Alongside the announcement of their debut album Ripped and Torn (out June 6 through Matador Records), Chicago rock trio Lifeguard have mapped out a North American tour for the summer — including a pair of Canadian gigs in Toronto and Montreal.
The band hit the road starting with a hometown show on June 28. Early on in the following month, they'll venture to Canada to play the Baby G in Toronto (July 4) and L'Escogriffe in Montreal (July 5) ahead of completing the remainder of the tour stateside, wrapping things up on August 5 in Minneapolis, MN.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday (April 10) at noon local. Check out the music video for Lifeguard's latest single "It Will Get Worse" and the full schedule of dates below, as well as Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.
Lifeguard 2025 Tour Dates:
06/28 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
06/29 St. Louis, MO - The Sinkhole
07/01 Nashville, TN - Blue Room
07/02 Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
07/04 Toronto, ON - The Baby G
07/05 Montreal, QC - L'Escogriffe
07/06 Kingston, NY - Tubby's
07/08 Medford, MA - Deep Cuts
07/10 Philadelphia, PA - Warehouse on Watts
07/12 Washington, D.C. - Songbyrd
07/15 Atlanta, GA - Altar
07/16 Memphis, TN - B-Side
07/17 New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa
07/19 Austin, TX - Mohawk (Inside)
07/20 Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves
07/22 Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
07/23 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
07/24 Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon
07/26 San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill
07/28 Portland, OR - Polaris
07/30 Seattle, WA - Baba Yaga
07/31 Boise, ID - The Shredder
08/02 Denver, CO - Hi-Dive
08/04 Kansas City, MO - Varsity Club
08/05 Minneapolis, MN - Zhora Darling