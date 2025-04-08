Alongside the announcement of their debut album Ripped and Torn (out June 6 through Matador Records), Chicago rock trio Lifeguard have mapped out a North American tour for the summer — including a pair of Canadian gigs in Toronto and Montreal.

The band hit the road starting with a hometown show on June 28. Early on in the following month, they'll venture to Canada to play the Baby G in Toronto (July 4) and L'Escogriffe in Montreal (July 5) ahead of completing the remainder of the tour stateside, wrapping things up on August 5 in Minneapolis, MN.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday (April 10) at noon local. Check out the music video for Lifeguard's latest single "It Will Get Worse" and the full schedule of dates below, as well as Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings for more upcoming shows.



Lifeguard 2025 Tour Dates:

06/28 Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

06/29 St. Louis, MO - The Sinkhole

07/01 Nashville, TN - Blue Room

07/02 Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

07/04 Toronto, ON - The Baby G

07/05 Montreal, QC - L'Escogriffe

07/06 Kingston, NY - Tubby's

07/08 Medford, MA - Deep Cuts

07/10 Philadelphia, PA - Warehouse on Watts

07/12 Washington, D.C. - Songbyrd

07/15 Atlanta, GA - Altar

07/16 Memphis, TN - B-Side

07/17 New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa

07/19 Austin, TX - Mohawk (Inside)

07/20 Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves

07/22 Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

07/23 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

07/24 Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon

07/26 San Francisco, CA - Bottom of the Hill

07/28 Portland, OR - Polaris

07/30 Seattle, WA - Baba Yaga

07/31 Boise, ID - The Shredder

08/02 Denver, CO - Hi-Dive

08/04 Kansas City, MO - Varsity Club

08/05 Minneapolis, MN - Zhora Darling