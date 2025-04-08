Kitchener Blues Festival is set to bring blues, soul, R&B, classic rock and more to downtown Kitchener, ON, for yet another year.

Running from August 7–10, the 2025 iteration of the festival will be opened by a fundraising performance from Burton Cummings, with support from Grammy-winning artist Shemekia Copeland.

Every other performance will be free and feature a mix of Canadian and international artists, including Bedouin Soundclash, David Wilcox, King King, Paul Reddick, Cardinal Black, Ben Poole, John Lindberg, Steve Mariner, Ana Popovic, Chris Beard and more.

Tickets for August 7th's headlining show are $40 for general admission, and $175 for VIP. More information can be found on the Kitchener Blues Festival's website.