Turnstile Detail New Album 'Never Enough'

They'll stop at Ottawa Bluesfest on the circuit this July

Photo: Atiba Jefferson

BY Sydney BrasilPublished Apr 8, 2025

Turnstile are returning with their first new album in four years. Never Enough is slated for a June 6 release via Roadrunner.

The follow-up to 2021's Glow On was recorded between Los Angeles and their native Baltimore, and was produced by the hardcore outfit's own Brendan Yates. The album's title track arrives today alongside a music video directed by Yates and guitarist Pat McCrory. Watch it below.

Turnstile are hitting the festival circuit this summer, and will make a lone Canadian stop at Ottawa Bluesfest on July 12. Tickets can be found on the Bluesfest website.

Tour Dates

July 10, 2025

