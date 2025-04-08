Shub (f.k.a. DJ Shub, formerly of A Tribe Called Red) has announced a solo two-part album called Heritage, with Part 1 out April 25 through the producer's own label.

Regarding his name change, the artist born Dan General explained, "Over the years, I've evolved as an artist. It's become more than just DJing; it's about storytelling, blending cultures, and honoring the deep connection I have to my Mohawk heritage. So today, I'm stepping forward under a new name — Shub. Dropping 'DJ' isn't about leaving anything behind; it's about embracing the full scope of who I am as an artist. It's not just about the technique or performance anymore, it's about the message, the story and who I am as an electronic Indigenous artist."

The album under his new moniker is said to pull influence from turntablists Qbert and Mix Master Mike, as well as J Dilla, DJ Premier, and traditional powwow music from musicians like Northern Cree and Black Lodge Singers.

"I wanted this album to be a celebration of our traditions while pushing the sound of powwow step forward," Shub explained of the effort in a statement. "The concept behind it is all about resilience, identity, and bridging the past with the future."

Lead single "Long Way Down" previews the first part of the album after the earlier release of "Victorious." Hear those below.