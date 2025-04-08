A couple years ago, Mac DeMarco released that nine-hour album One Wayne G, and sort of disappeared back into the ether afterward, doling out just a handful of one-offs in the interim to keep himself busy. Well, now he's properly back, mapping out a tour of Canada and teasing his next album — which we've been anticipating since about 2023 and is apparently due in August.
While all other album details remain under wraps, DeMarco's tour plans should keep fans hooked: kicking off in L.A. on August 29, the run will find the musician on the road in North America and Europe until the end of the year. Save for one stop in Vancouver on September 24, the rest of the Canadian dates are in December, with Mac and co. hitting both coasts and everything in between starting on the 3rd.
Specifically, he's lined up shows in Halifax, Moncton, Quebec City, Montreal, Toronto (a doubleheader at Massey Hall), Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary and Victoria. See the full schedule below.
Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, April 11, at 9 a.m. PT (except for the Los Angeles and Santa Barbara shows, which will be available on Thursday, April 10, at 9 a.m. PT).
Mac DeMarco 2025 Tour Dates:
08/29 Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
09/04 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
09/05 Baltimore, MD - The Lyric
09/08 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
09/09 Boston, MA - Roadrunner
09/20 Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre
09/22 Forest Grove, OR - Grand Lodge
09/23 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
09/24 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09/25 Olympia, WA - Capitol Theater: Olympia Film Society
09/27–28 Petaluma, CA - The Phoenix Theater
09/29 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
10/21 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
10/22 Rotterdam, Netherlands - Maassilo
10/25 Paris, France - Salle Pleyel
10/27 Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Velky Sal
10/28 Hamburg, Germany - Docks
10/30 Copenhagen, Denmark - VEGA
10/31 Stockholm, Sweden - Fallan
11/01 Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene
11/03 Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
11/04 Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk
11/05 Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal
11/08 Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
11/09 Brighton, UK - Brighton Dome
11/10 London, UK - Eventim Apollo
11/12 Cambridge, UK - Corn Exchange
11/13 Bristol, UK - The Prospect Building
11/14 Manchester, UK - Aviva Studios
11/17–18 Dublin, Ireland - National Stadium
12/03 Halifax, NS - Light House
12/04 Moncton, NB - Tide & Boar
12/06 Québec City, QC - Palais Montcalm
12/07 Montreal, QC - MTELUS
12/08 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
12/09 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
12/13 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
12/15 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place
12/16 Edmonton, AB - Northern Jubilee Auditorium
12/17 Calgary, AB - Mac Hall
12/19 Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre