A couple years ago, Mac DeMarco released that nine-hour album One Wayne G, and sort of disappeared back into the ether afterward, doling out just a handful of one-offs in the interim to keep himself busy. Well, now he's properly back, mapping out a tour of Canada and teasing his next album — which we've been anticipating since about 2023 and is apparently due in August.

While all other album details remain under wraps, DeMarco's tour plans should keep fans hooked: kicking off in L.A. on August 29, the run will find the musician on the road in North America and Europe until the end of the year. Save for one stop in Vancouver on September 24, the rest of the Canadian dates are in December, with Mac and co. hitting both coasts and everything in between starting on the 3rd.

Specifically, he's lined up shows in Halifax, Moncton, Quebec City, Montreal, Toronto (a doubleheader at Massey Hall), Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Calgary and Victoria. See the full schedule below.

Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday, April 11, at 9 a.m. PT (except for the Los Angeles and Santa Barbara shows, which will be available on Thursday, April 10, at 9 a.m. PT).

Mac DeMarco 2025 Tour Dates:

08/29 Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

09/04 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

09/05 Baltimore, MD - The Lyric

09/08 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

09/09 Boston, MA - Roadrunner

09/20 Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre

09/22 Forest Grove, OR - Grand Lodge

09/23 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

09/24 Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/25 Olympia, WA - Capitol Theater: Olympia Film Society

09/27–28 Petaluma, CA - The Phoenix Theater

09/29 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

10/21 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

10/22 Rotterdam, Netherlands - Maassilo

10/25 Paris, France - Salle Pleyel

10/27 Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Velky Sal

10/28 Hamburg, Germany - Docks

10/30 Copenhagen, Denmark - VEGA

10/31 Stockholm, Sweden - Fallan

11/01 Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

11/03 Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

11/04 Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk

11/05 Brussels, Belgium - Cirque Royal

11/08 Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

11/09 Brighton, UK - Brighton Dome

11/10 London, UK - Eventim Apollo

11/12 Cambridge, UK - Corn Exchange

11/13 Bristol, UK - The Prospect Building

11/14 Manchester, UK - Aviva Studios

11/17–18 Dublin, Ireland - National Stadium

12/03 Halifax, NS - Light House

12/04 Moncton, NB - Tide & Boar

12/06 Québec City, QC - Palais Montcalm

12/07 Montreal, QC - MTELUS

12/08 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

12/09 Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

12/13 Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

12/15 Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

12/16 Edmonton, AB - Northern Jubilee Auditorium

12/17 Calgary, AB - Mac Hall

12/19 Victoria, BC - Royal Theatre