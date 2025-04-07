Toronto musician, producer and astrologer Victoria Cheong has announced her sophomore album as New Chance, previewed today by lead single "Oh Mercury."

A Rock Unsteady is due May 23 through We Are Time. With additional production from Johnny Spence, it's the follow-up to the 2021 debut Real Time, and saw Cheong undertake an intensive study of metakosmios, the concept of "worlds between worlds" that dates back to Ancient Greece.



The record's lead single — featuring guest vocals from Isla Craig, Robin Dann (Bernice) and Felicity Williams (Bahamas) — exemplifies the various states of in-betweenness found between the known and unknown.

"It is about relationships both external and internal and what it takes to get along," Cheong explained in a press release. "The song ends with an a cappella coda I call 'Seem to Agree Score,' in which we hear how a group of voices can have a unified intention while also expressing individual difference."

Listen to the stately collision of ancient history and otherworldly dancehall futurism of "Oh Mercury" below, where you'll also find the album tracklist information.



A Rock Unsteady:

1. Doer and Deed

2. Multiple Storms Seek Attention

3. Turning Back

4. Original Feeling

5. Theme Unsteady

6. Twice Bitten

7. Oh Mercury

8. Phasis

9. Something Human

10. Victory

Pre-order A Rock Unsteady.