Alvvays have officially made their ascent to behind-the-scenes pop songwriters: the band's Molly Rankin and Alec O'Hanley have co-writing and production credits on Miley Cyrus's new single, "End of the World."

"End of the World," which comes from Miley's upcoming album Something Beautiful, was co-written by Rankin, O'Hanley, Miley herself, Blue Rev producer Shawn Everett, Aldae, Jonathan Rado and Michael Pollack. All those same people have production credits, minus Aldae. Maxx Morando and Max Taylor-Sheppard also have production credits.

It's an anthemic, apocalyptic disco pop song, with both wistful melodic flourishes and reverb-y atmospherics that bear traces of Alvvays. No one would mistake it for a Blue Rev outtake, but it does have Alvvays' stamp. Hear it below.

Alvvays have gradually been inching their way into the mainstream since 2022's Blue Rev, which was nominated for a Grammy and was sampled by Lil Uzi Vert.