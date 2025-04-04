It's okay if you're 35 years old and still terrified of secondary locations — you don't have anything to worry about here. After tickets for Fyre Festival 2 (not to be mistaken for 2023's attempted Fyre Festival II concepts of a plan) went on sale in late February, alleged host island Isla Mujeres said the event "does not exist."

Now, the Mexican tourist town of Playa del Carmen has also denied that the sequel to Billy McFarland's disastrous 2017 festival is taking place there.

UPDATE (4/4, 4:42 p.m. ET): Fyre Festival has now issued a statement disputing the reports that it has not been working with the government of Playa del Carmen in planning the event, sharing an alleged timeline of the various cooperative actions with local authorities and various permits acquired on Instagram.

"All media reports suggesting our team has not been working with the government of PDC are simply inaccurate and based on misinformation," the statement reads, alleging that the fest has been working with the government and its officials since March 5, 2025, and has "followed the proper processes and procedures to lawfully host an event."

"Neither this event nor any event with its name will occur in our city," a statement from Quintana Roo's government reads. "After looking over the information around the situation, we can confirm that there have been no registrations, planning, or conditions to indicate that this will happen in our municipality."

Notorious fraudster McFarland had claimed in a press conference last week that Fyre Festival 2 would be taking place in the coastal resort town. "Our relationships with Playa may be new, but I know I speak for the rest of the team when I say we couldn't ask for a better group of people," he said at the time, speaking alongside the founder of the city's Martina Beach Club [via NBC News].

Earlier this week, McFarland also claimed that the event had 1,800 confirmed guests and that the festival lineup would include DJs, rappers, creators, athletes and pilots. Naturally, he didn't provide any actual names (except the one performer that has already been announced, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown).

Fyre Festival 2 is allegedly supposed to take place from May 30 to June 2, with ticket prices starting at $1,400 USD — a price of admission that should guarantee attendees at least two cheese sandwiches this time around.