Canadian music is coming to wine country, as Jackson-Triggs Niagara Estate just announced the details of its concert series this summer.

Running throughout the summer from June 20 to September 25, the concert series at Niagara-on-the-Lake's Estate Amphitheatre will bring performers including Sam Roberts Band, Stars, the Strumbellas, Jim Cuddy, Noah Reid, Donovan Woods, Chantal Kreviazuk, William Price, USS, Tim Baker, Matt Andersen, Colin James, the Trews, Big Wreck, Dwayne Gretzky, Trooper and more. Every act is Canadian.

Jim Cuddy said of the series, "Nestled in the vineyards as the sun goes down and playing to a beautiful crowd in the amphitheatre at Jackson-Triggs — what could be better?"

See the schedule below. A presale for Wine Club members begins Wednesday (April 9), with tickets going on sale to the general public this Friday (April 11) via Tixr.

Jackson-Triggs Estate Amphitheatre 2025 Summer Concert Series:

06/20 Sam Roberts Band

06/21 Sam Roberts Band

06/27 The Strumbellas

07/04 Stars

07/05 William Prince

07/11 Colin James

07/12 Chantal Kreviazuk

07/18 Matt Andersen with Terra Lightfoot

07/19 Tim Baker with Georgia Harmer

07/25 The Trews (electric)

07/26 The Trews (acoustic)

08/08 Classic Albums Live: The Beatles: Abbey Road

08/15 Troope

08/16 Donovan Woods

08/21 Tenille Townes

08/22 Big Wreck

08/23 Noah Reid

09/05 Jim Cuddy

09/06 USS

09/12 Dwayne Gretzky ('70s)

09/13 Dwayne Gretzky ('80s)