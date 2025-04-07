Canadian music is coming to wine country, as Jackson-Triggs Niagara Estate just announced the details of its concert series this summer.
Running throughout the summer from June 20 to September 25, the concert series at Niagara-on-the-Lake's Estate Amphitheatre will bring performers including Sam Roberts Band, Stars, the Strumbellas, Jim Cuddy, Noah Reid, Donovan Woods, Chantal Kreviazuk, William Price, USS, Tim Baker, Matt Andersen, Colin James, the Trews, Big Wreck, Dwayne Gretzky, Trooper and more. Every act is Canadian.
Jim Cuddy said of the series, "Nestled in the vineyards as the sun goes down and playing to a beautiful crowd in the amphitheatre at Jackson-Triggs — what could be better?"
See the schedule below. A presale for Wine Club members begins Wednesday (April 9), with tickets going on sale to the general public this Friday (April 11) via Tixr.
Jackson-Triggs Estate Amphitheatre 2025 Summer Concert Series:
06/20 Sam Roberts Band
06/21 Sam Roberts Band
06/27 The Strumbellas
07/04 Stars
07/05 William Prince
07/11 Colin James
07/12 Chantal Kreviazuk
07/18 Matt Andersen with Terra Lightfoot
07/19 Tim Baker with Georgia Harmer
07/25 The Trews (electric)
07/26 The Trews (acoustic)
08/08 Classic Albums Live: The Beatles: Abbey Road
08/15 Troope
08/16 Donovan Woods
08/21 Tenille Townes
08/22 Big Wreck
08/23 Noah Reid
09/05 Jim Cuddy
09/06 USS
09/12 Dwayne Gretzky ('70s)
09/13 Dwayne Gretzky ('80s)