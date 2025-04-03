After announcing Klô Pelgag as the first artist of the 2025 season last November, Sudbury's Northern Lights Festival Boréal (NLFB) has finally announced the rest of the lineup for the festival's 54th edition.

Running from July 4 to 6, this year's festival will feature over 35 acts, seven-plus stages and venues, and over 60 different shows over the weekend.

NLFB has tapped Lights, Destroyer and Melbourne Ska Orchestra to headline this year's festival. The 25-plus-piece powerhouse Melbourne Sky Orchestra will kick off the festivities on July 4 at NLFB's main stage alongside Punjabi-Canadian rapper and singer Fateh. Lights will headline on July 5, and Destroyer will close out the festival on July 6.

Other acts on the bill include former Exclaim! cover star the Weather Station, as well as Shad, David Francey, Jamie Fine, Rich Aucoin, Morgan Toney, Waahli, Cheikh Ibra Fam, Klô Pelgag, Kate Maki, Bad Actors and more.

Advance passes and full festival passes are available now on NLFB's official website. Children ages 14 and under can attend the festival for free alongside a ticket-bearing adult.

Additionally, a $20 afternoon-only pass will be available at the festival gates for July 5 and 6 for daytime programming (does not include evening-night shows). The public will be free to walk the grounds and Artisan Village every day from 5 p.m. until close outside of ticketed stages.