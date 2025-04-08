Organizers behind Uxbridge, ON's Springtide Music Festival have announced the first wave of performers taking the stage at the 2025 edition, taking place from June 12 to 14.

UPDATE: (4/8, 10:05 a.m. ET) Springtide Music Festival has announced a second wave of artists for the festival weekend.

Samantha Martin and Delta Sugar, Wyatt C. Louis and Whitney Ross-Barris have been added to the bill at the festival's launch party on Thursday (June 12) at St. Andrew's Chalmers Church.

Other new additions to the 2025 lineup include Altered by Mom, Dylan Menzie, Eunice Keitan, Sarah Beatty and Jerome Tucker Band.

The annual assemblage of 12 stages in multiple venues across the downtown strip will feature a special presentation of Reuben and the Bullhorn Singers, bringing together Reuben and the Dark's Reuben Bollock and the Bullhorn Singers from the Kainai Blood Tribe.

Status/Non-Status, the East Pointers, Casper Skulls, Cuff the Duke, the Burning Hell, the Barrel Boys, Lost Faculty, Basset, Päter, the Pairs, Torrance, Hollowsage & the Three Mile Islanders, Quique Escamilla, the Vaudevillian, and Exclaim! Class of 2024 alumni Burs are also among this year's Springtide acts, with more to be announced later this spring.

The festival will include free and ticketed events, including workshop programming. Weekend passes are on sale now for $90 plus fees, with day passes and single tickets becoming available soon. See the full first-wave lineup below, and visit the Springtide website for more details.