music news Archive

Our Lady Peace Book Lee's Palace for "Intimate" 30th Anniversary Show
Cancon post-grungers Our Lady Peace are celebrating three decades of their debut album 'Naveed,' and for the occasion, they'll be playing a
Role Model — the project of Los Angeles-born singer-songwriter Tucker Pillsbury — has announced a sprawling world tour behind his latest
Turns out those teasers really did mean something major — TV on the Radio are coming back. It's almost been a decade since TVOTR released
Pretty much since releasing of 'Dawn FM' in January 2022 and the subsequent confirmation that it was part of a new trilogy with 2020's
Montreal-by-way-of-Edmonton singer-songwriter and Exclaim! New Faves alum Marlaena Moore has announced her forthcoming fourth studio album
Perfume Genius and the Knocks have linked up to cover Bronski Beat's absolute classic "Smalltown Boy." Produced by the Knocks with vocals
Queen guitarist Sir Brian May has revealed that he recently suffered a minor stroke, which left him temporarily without control of his arm
The estate of Isaac Hayes has secured a preliminary injunction against Donald Trump, ordering the former president to stop playing "Hold On
If you missed the Vaccines touring behind 'Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations' earlier this year, fear not, as the band will return to
The Tragically Hip will premiere their career-spanning docuseries this week at the Toronto International Film Festival, and to mark the
Vancouver's Red Cat Records missed out on celebrating its 20th anniversary due to the pandemic, but the record store is now making up for
Christmas just isn't Christmas without the Trans-Siberian Orchestra rendition of "Carol of the Bells." This year, the group are celebrating
Elton John has revealed that a severe infection has affected his vision. In a message shared on social media, the retired icon explained
A few months after Bandcamp first launched Bandcamp Fridays — a response to the devastating effect that the pandemic had on the music
Sloan have announced plans to play 'Smeared' in full at a Toronto performance this fall. On November 30, the beloved outfit will perform
September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month, and the Cure's Roger O'Donnell has taken the opportunity to open up about his diagnosis with a
Seth Meyers was on 'Saturday Night Live' from 2001 to 2014, including several years spent as the show's head writer. Now, he has revealed
Bibi Club are bringing the "kitchen party" feeling of their excellent record 'Feu de garde' on the road. The Montreal duo have outlined
Montreal trio SUUNS are gearing up to release their new album 'The Breaks' this Friday (September 6), and to celebrate, they've announced a
Having teased a new album over the past few months, Mount Eerie has announced 'Night Palace.' The 26-track double album is out November 1
Officially, the last day of summer is September 22 — but it always starts to feel like fall after Labour Day, once the kids go back to
It was the battle they had unknowingly been training for all their lives when Oasis fans in the UK and Ireland entered the Ticketmaster
Montreal art rock quintet Bon Enfant have announced their forthcoming third studio album, previewed today by its title track. 'Demande
Sleater-Kinney released their eleventh studio album 'Little Rope' at the top of this year, and today they've announced a deluxe version
Chappell Roan has been on the offensive for the last few months, pushing back on insipid industry plant accusations and confronting
Cadence Weapon has announced a run of North American West Coast tour dates this November, including six shows in Canada, with Winnipeg
Adele has announced plans to take a "big break" from music. The singer told German broadcaster ZDF, "My tank is quite empty from being on
'BRAT' Summer went extremely mainstream after Kamala Harris adopted it for her presidential campaign, and now Charli XCX's album continues
If you've thought to yourself, "Hmm, things have been kind of quiet lately," it's probably because we haven't heard much from Machine Gun
As you may have heard, Sufjan Stevens announced his return to music via a collaboration with John Legend on his children's album 'My
Toronto punks Bad Waitress are looking for monetary support from their community so they can tour North America with Subhumans. The band
Lake Perris, CA's Desert Daze, which was scheduled to run October 10–13, has been cancelled. The announcement was made on the festival's
Oasis have reunited, and while it currently remains unclear if they will come to North America, Toronto fans can get a taste of the Britpop
Vancouver mainstays Marianas Trench are among the impressive slate of Canadian artists who have put out new albums today, returning with
When Charli XCX was on the cover of 'Billboard Magazine' earlier this 'BRAT' summer, she revealed that Lorde was the one who suggested they
Montreal songwriter and "internet drama" series creator Lubalin announced his record haha, no worries today (August 30), and there's a
Coming off of numerous big summer performances at Hillside, Mariposa Folk Festival and TD Toronto Jazz, Exclaim! New Faves alumni SHEBAD
I know summer's not technically over for a few more weeks, but there's definitely something autumnal in the air. While you might soon be in
Sabrina Carpenter's summer blockbuster of a sixth album, 'Short n' Sweet,' is super solid, and she's capitalizing on this momentum
A wonderfully wholesome respite from the heinous cesspool that is most of reality TV, 'Old Enough!' is a very cute Japanese series in which
Summer may be coming to an end, but streaming content is always in bloom. As kids head back to school, Disney+ has shared its calender of n
Known for his viral "internet drama" videos as well as being a close collaborator of Charlotte Cardin, Montreal songwriter Lubalin has
San Jose, CA-hailing slowcore greats Duster have surprise-released a new album — their fifth full-length effort — and announced a stretch of
Barbie Ferreira's post-'Euphoria' projects include leading a new Montreal-set rom-com from 'I Like Movies' director Chandler
Years after learning that Scott Stapp welcomed the chance to play Frank Sinatra in a Ronald Reagan biopic with arms wide open, we have our
Noah Reid hit it big back in 2018 when his 'Schitt's Creek' character performed a soulful cover of Tina Turner's "The Best" onscreen
Last December, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour became the first concert tour to gross $1 billion USD. As much as that remains a ludicrous amount of
Every year, we at Exclaim! love to do a review of the most definitive music news, and I'm sure we've all already predicted that there will
Metric and Sam Roberts have been announced as performers at this year's Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Marilyn Manson has appealed the dismissal of his defamation suit against Evan Rachel Wood and her friend, artist Ilma Gore, claiming the