Bruce Springsteen has announced the release of a massive box set comprising seven "lost" full-length albums he recorded between 1983 and 2018.

Tracks II: The Lost Albums is due June 27 via Sony Music, and is now available for pre-order on 9LP, 7CD and digital formats. The collection features 83 previously unreleased songs across seven records — LA Garage Sessions '83, Streets of Philadelphia Sessions, Faithless, Somewhere North of Nashville, Inyo, Twilight Hours, and Perfect World — that fill in some of the quieter chapters from the Boss's sprawling career timeline.

"The Lost Albums were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released," Springsteen said in a press release. "I've played this music to myself and often close friends for years now. I'm glad you'll get a chance to finally hear them. I hope you enjoy them."

Highlights from the archival treasure trove will also be available on 2LP and 1CD in the 20-track Lost and Found: Selections from the Lost Albums. You can hear "Rain in the River" from Perfect World below, where you'll also get the full tracklist information and a trailer for the collection featuring the man himself.







Tracks II: The Lost Albums :

LA Garage Sessions '83:

1. Follow That Dream

2. Don't Back Down on Our Love

3. Little Girl Like You

4. Johnny Bye Bye

5. Sugarland

6. Seven Tears

7. Fugitive's Dream

8. Black Mountain Ballad

9. Jim Deer

10. County Fair

11. My Hometown

12. One Love

13. Don't Back Down

14. Richfield Whistle

15. The Klansman

16. Unsatisfied Heart

17. Shut Out the Light

18. Fugitive's Dream (Ballad)

Streets of Philadelphia Sessions:

1. Blind Spot

2. Maybe I Don't Know You

3. Something in the Well

4. Waiting on the End of the World

5. The Little Things

6. We Fell Down

7. One Beautiful Morning

8. Between Heaven and Earth

9. Secret Garden

10. The Farewell Party

Faithless:

1. The Desert (Instrumental)

2. Where You Goin', Where You From

3. Faithless

4. All God's Children

5. A Prayer by the River (Instrumental)

6. God Sent You

7. Goin' to California

8. The Western Sea (Instrumental)

9. My Master's Hand

10. Let Me Ride

11. My Master's Hand (Theme)



Somewhere North of Nashville:

1. Repo Man

2. Tiger Rose

3. Poor Side of Town

4. Delivery Man

5. Under a Big Sky

6. Detail Man

7. Silver Mountain

8. Janey Don't You Lose Heart

9. You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone

10. Stand on It

11. Blue Highway

12. Somewhere North of Nashville

Inyo:

1. Inyo

2. Indian Town

3. Adelita

4. The Aztec Dance

5. The Lost Charro

6. Our Lady of Monroe

7. El Jardinero (Upon the Death of Ramona)

8. One False Move

9. Ciudad Juarez

10. When I Build My Beautiful House

Twilight Hours:

1. Sunday Love

2. Late in the Evening

3. Two of Us

4. Lonely Town

5. September Kisses

6. Twilight Hours

7. I'll Stand By You

8. High Sierra

9. Sunliner

10. Another You

11. Dinner at Eight

12. Follow the Sun

Perfect World:

1. I'm Not Sleeping

2. Idiot's Delight

3. Another Thin Line

4. The Great Depression

5. Blind Man

6. Rain in the River

7. If I Could Only Be Your Lover

8. Cutting Knife

9. You Lifted Me Up

10. Perfect World