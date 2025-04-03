Bruce Springsteen has announced the release of a massive box set comprising seven "lost" full-length albums he recorded between 1983 and 2018.
Tracks II: The Lost Albums is due June 27 via Sony Music, and is now available for pre-order on 9LP, 7CD and digital formats. The collection features 83 previously unreleased songs across seven records — LA Garage Sessions '83, Streets of Philadelphia Sessions, Faithless, Somewhere North of Nashville, Inyo, Twilight Hours, and Perfect World — that fill in some of the quieter chapters from the Boss's sprawling career timeline.
"The Lost Albums were full records, some of them even to the point of being mixed and not released," Springsteen said in a press release. "I've played this music to myself and often close friends for years now. I'm glad you'll get a chance to finally hear them. I hope you enjoy them."
Highlights from the archival treasure trove will also be available on 2LP and 1CD in the 20-track Lost and Found: Selections from the Lost Albums. You can hear "Rain in the River" from Perfect World below, where you'll also get the full tracklist information and a trailer for the collection featuring the man himself.
Tracks II: The Lost Albums:
LA Garage Sessions '83:
1. Follow That Dream
2. Don't Back Down on Our Love
3. Little Girl Like You
4. Johnny Bye Bye
5. Sugarland
6. Seven Tears
7. Fugitive's Dream
8. Black Mountain Ballad
9. Jim Deer
10. County Fair
11. My Hometown
12. One Love
13. Don't Back Down
14. Richfield Whistle
15. The Klansman
16. Unsatisfied Heart
17. Shut Out the Light
18. Fugitive's Dream (Ballad)
Streets of Philadelphia Sessions:
1. Blind Spot
2. Maybe I Don't Know You
3. Something in the Well
4. Waiting on the End of the World
5. The Little Things
6. We Fell Down
7. One Beautiful Morning
8. Between Heaven and Earth
9. Secret Garden
10. The Farewell Party
Faithless:
1. The Desert (Instrumental)
2. Where You Goin', Where You From
3. Faithless
4. All God's Children
5. A Prayer by the River (Instrumental)
6. God Sent You
7. Goin' to California
8. The Western Sea (Instrumental)
9. My Master's Hand
10. Let Me Ride
11. My Master's Hand (Theme)
Somewhere North of Nashville:
1. Repo Man
2. Tiger Rose
3. Poor Side of Town
4. Delivery Man
5. Under a Big Sky
6. Detail Man
7. Silver Mountain
8. Janey Don't You Lose Heart
9. You're Gonna Miss Me When I'm Gone
10. Stand on It
11. Blue Highway
12. Somewhere North of Nashville
Inyo:
1. Inyo
2. Indian Town
3. Adelita
4. The Aztec Dance
5. The Lost Charro
6. Our Lady of Monroe
7. El Jardinero (Upon the Death of Ramona)
8. One False Move
9. Ciudad Juarez
10. When I Build My Beautiful House
Twilight Hours:
1. Sunday Love
2. Late in the Evening
3. Two of Us
4. Lonely Town
5. September Kisses
6. Twilight Hours
7. I'll Stand By You
8. High Sierra
9. Sunliner
10. Another You
11. Dinner at Eight
12. Follow the Sun
Perfect World:
1. I'm Not Sleeping
2. Idiot's Delight
3. Another Thin Line
4. The Great Depression
5. Blind Man
6. Rain in the River
7. If I Could Only Be Your Lover
8. Cutting Knife
9. You Lifted Me Up
10. Perfect World