New Orleans, LA-hailing hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ — consisting of cousins Ruby da Cherry and $crim — have announced the 2025 edition of their renowned Grey Day Tour, which will bring them to Canada for a trio of gigs in Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto later this year.

Kicking things off on August 5 in West Palm Beach, FL, $uicideboy$ will be joined by a rotating cast of guests including BONES, Joeyy, Night Lovell, Germ and Chetta at select performances. They'll make their first venture to Canada at the end of the month to play Vancouver's Rogers Arena (August 29).

After weaving their way back through the US, the pair will return to Canada about a month later for concerts at Montreal's Bell Centre (September 26) and Toronto's Budweiser Stage (September 27). From there, the remainder of the dates will be completed stateside, wrapping up in Ruby da Cherry and $crim's hometown on October 11.

Tickets go on general sale next Wednesday (April 9), following various presales, which get underway from April 8 at 10 a.m. local onward. Check out the full schedule of dates below, in addition to more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

$uicideboy$ 2025 Tour Dates:

08/05 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

08/06 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

08/08 Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheater

08/09 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

08/12 Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/13 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

08/15 Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater

08/16 Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

08/17 Tinley Park, IL - Credit 1 Union Amphitheater

08/19 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

08/22 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

08/23 Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/24 Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

08/26 Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater

08/27 Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheater

08/29 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

09/02 Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

09/03 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/05 Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium

09/06 Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/08 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

09/10 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

09/12 Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/13 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

09/14 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

09/16 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

09/17 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

09/19 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

09/20 Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

09/21 Louisville, KY - Louder than Life

09/23 Hartford, CT - The Xfinity Theatre

09/24 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

09/26 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

09/27 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

09/28 Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

09/30 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

10/01 Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

10/03 Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

10/04 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

10/05 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

10/07 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

10/08 Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre

10/10 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

10/11 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center