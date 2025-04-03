New Orleans, LA-hailing hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ — consisting of cousins Ruby da Cherry and $crim — have announced the 2025 edition of their renowned Grey Day Tour, which will bring them to Canada for a trio of gigs in Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto later this year.
Kicking things off on August 5 in West Palm Beach, FL, $uicideboy$ will be joined by a rotating cast of guests including BONES, Joeyy, Night Lovell, Germ and Chetta at select performances. They'll make their first venture to Canada at the end of the month to play Vancouver's Rogers Arena (August 29).
After weaving their way back through the US, the pair will return to Canada about a month later for concerts at Montreal's Bell Centre (September 26) and Toronto's Budweiser Stage (September 27). From there, the remainder of the dates will be completed stateside, wrapping up in Ruby da Cherry and $crim's hometown on October 11.
Tickets go on general sale next Wednesday (April 9), following various presales, which get underway from April 8 at 10 a.m. local onward. Check out the full schedule of dates below, in addition to more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.
$uicideboy$ 2025 Tour Dates:
08/05 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/06 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
08/08 Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheater
08/09 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
08/12 Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/13 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
08/15 Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater
08/16 Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
08/17 Tinley Park, IL - Credit 1 Union Amphitheater
08/19 Denver, CO - Ball Arena
08/22 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
08/23 Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/24 Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
08/26 Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater
08/27 Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheater
08/29 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
09/02 Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
09/03 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/05 Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium
09/06 Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/08 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
09/10 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
09/12 Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/13 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
09/14 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
09/16 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
09/17 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
09/19 Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
09/20 Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
09/21 Louisville, KY - Louder than Life
09/23 Hartford, CT - The Xfinity Theatre
09/24 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
09/26 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
09/27 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
09/28 Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
09/30 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
10/01 Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
10/03 Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
10/04 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
10/05 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
10/07 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
10/08 Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre
10/10 Houston, TX - Toyota Center
10/11 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center