Renowned for perpetually being in her "Pretty Girl Era," Canadian pop singer-songwriter LU KALA has another small slate of North American tour dates for next month, including a pair of homeland stops in Toronto and Montreal.

Named after her upcoming EP, the No Tears on This Ride (out April 25) tour kicks off in Los Angeles, CA, on May 8. Following another US show in New York, the artist returns to Canada for performances at Toronto's Axis Club on May 21 and Montreal's Sala Rossa on May 22.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday (April 4), with presales ongoing. See the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

LU KALA 2025 Tour Dates:

05/08 Los Angeles, CA - The Peppermint Club

05/20 New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre

05/21 Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

05/22 Montreal, QC - Sala Rossa