The Killers Announce Niagara Falls Show

It's their fourth Canadian show of the summer

BY Alex HudsonPublished Apr 2, 2025

The Killers have added a Canadian show, as they have announced a Niagara Falls performance on August 3.

The Killers will play the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday (April 4) at 10 a.m.

This is the Killers' fourth Canadian show they've scheduled for this summer, as they will also be playing festivals in Halifax, St. John's and Montreal. See the schedule below.

The Killers 2025 Tour Dates:

05/02–04 Memphis, TN - RiverBeat Music Festival
06/27 Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
06/29 Halifax, NS - Halifax Music Festival
07/29 St. John's, NL - Churchill Park Music Festival
08/01 Montreal, QC - Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
08/02 Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
08/03 Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
09/27 Bridgeport, CT - Soundside Music Festival

