The Killers have added a Canadian show, as they have announced a Niagara Falls performance on August 3.

The Killers will play the OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday (April 4) at 10 a.m.

This is the Killers' fourth Canadian show they've scheduled for this summer, as they will also be playing festivals in Halifax, St. John's and Montreal. See the schedule below.

The Killers 2025 Tour Dates:

05/02–04 Memphis, TN - RiverBeat Music Festival

06/27 Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

06/29 Halifax, NS - Halifax Music Festival

07/29 St. John's, NL - Churchill Park Music Festival

08/01 Montreal, QC - Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

08/02 Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

08/03 Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

09/27 Bridgeport, CT - Soundside Music Festival