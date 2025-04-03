The Royal Conservatory of Music's (RCM) annual 21C Music Festival is welcoming three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Bruce Hornsby to Koerner Hall on May 3.

Described as a night of "innovation and favourites from Hornby's illustrious catalogue," the event will see Hornsby joined by genre-bending ensemble yMusic for the aptly titled Bruce Hornsby & yMusic Present: BrhyM.

Founded in 2008, yMusic is comprised of Alex Sopp, Hideaki Aomori, CJ Camerieri, Rob Moose, Nadia Sirota and Gabrial Cabezas. The group has collaborated with many artists, including John Legend, Paul Simon and Ben Folds.

Hornsby rose to fame with his award-winning debut album The Way It Is in 1986, and has released over 20 albums since. He has toured with the Grateful Dead, and appeared on records from Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks, Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Stapes and Willie Nelson.

Tickets for this performance are available now on RCM's website.