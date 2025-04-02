Sparks Announce 'MAD!' Tour with Toronto, Vancouver Dates

Hear new single "Drowned in a Sea of Tears"

Photo:  Munachi Osegbu

BY Allie GregoryPublished Apr 2, 2025

The Mael bros have a new album on the way this May, and in addition to their previously booked Japan, Europe and UK tour dates, they've now mapped out a run of North America — including a pair of Canadian shows — behind MAD!

Following their summer abroad, Sparks will return to US soil, starting with a show in Atlanta on September 5. From there, they'll pass through Philly, Boston, New York City and more before crossing the border into Canada. First, they'll perform at Toronto's Queen Elizabeth Theatre on September 17, then Vancouver's Vogue Theatre on September 23 (with a pit stop in St. Paul, MN, between). The tour will then meander down the coast until a concluding show in their hometown of Los Angeles on the 30th.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 11 at 10 a.m. local time. 

Sparks have also shared another song from MAD! Check out the music video for new single "Drowned in a Sea of Tears" — a "minor key mini-tragedy about the perils of emotional continence, of the stiff upper lip, of keeping it all in" — as well as the band's North American tour schedule below. 

Sparks 2025 Tour Dates:

09/05 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle 
09/08 Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre 
09/09 Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre 
09/11 Boston, MA - Berklee Performance Center 
09/12 Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre 
09/14 Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum Theatre 
09/15 Cleveland, OH - TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic 
09/17 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre 
09/20 St. Paul, MN - Fitzgerald Theater
09/23 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre 
09/24 Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre 
09/26 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall 
09/27 San Francisco, CA - Golden Gate Theatre 
09/29 El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia 
09/30 Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre 

