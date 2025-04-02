The Mael bros have a new album on the way this May, and in addition to their previously booked Japan, Europe and UK tour dates, they've now mapped out a run of North America — including a pair of Canadian shows — behind MAD!

Following their summer abroad, Sparks will return to US soil, starting with a show in Atlanta on September 5. From there, they'll pass through Philly, Boston, New York City and more before crossing the border into Canada. First, they'll perform at Toronto's Queen Elizabeth Theatre on September 17, then Vancouver's Vogue Theatre on September 23 (with a pit stop in St. Paul, MN, between). The tour will then meander down the coast until a concluding show in their hometown of Los Angeles on the 30th.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on April 11 at 10 a.m. local time.

Sparks have also shared another song from MAD! Check out the music video for new single "Drowned in a Sea of Tears" — a "minor key mini-tragedy about the perils of emotional continence, of the stiff upper lip, of keeping it all in" — as well as the band's North American tour schedule below.

Sparks 2025 Tour Dates:

09/05 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

09/08 Philadelphia, PA - Keswick Theatre

09/09 Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre

09/11 Boston, MA - Berklee Performance Center

09/12 Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

09/14 Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum Theatre

09/15 Cleveland, OH - TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic

09/17 Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/20 St. Paul, MN - Fitzgerald Theater

09/23 Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

09/24 Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

09/26 Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

09/27 San Francisco, CA - Golden Gate Theatre

09/29 El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia

09/30 Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre