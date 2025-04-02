The Beaches — JUNOS Group of the Year for 2024, 2025 and counting — have revealed the forthcoming release of their third studio album, shared alongside new single "Last Girls at the Party."

The follow-up to 2023's Blame My Ex, No Hard Feelings is set to arrive on August 29 through AWAL. The 11-track record includes a couple of previously released singles, including "Takes One to Know One" and "Jocelyn."

Of "Last Girls at the Party," which features writing and production from G Flip, lead singer and bassist Jordan Miller explained with a laugh, "We're four crazy girls who like to have fun together, and are literally always the last to leave."

The new single and album closer sees the Beaches doing what they do best: euphoric anthems of debauchery with undeniable hooks. This one really explodes in the final chorus after the bridge, when the band frenetically chants, "It's only 1 right? It's only 2 right? It's only 3 right?" and so on. Counting is fun!

Watch the Laura-Lynn Petrick-directed music video — which was filmed in part at Toronto's infamous Bovine Sex Club — below, where you'll also find the album tracklist details. Revisit the Beaches' Exclaim! cover story from last year here.



No Hard Feelings:

1. Can I Call You in the Morning?

2. Did I Say Too Much

3. Sorry for Your Loss

4. Touch Myself

5. Fine, Let's Get Married

6. Takes One to Know One

7. I Wore You Better

8. Dirty Laundry

9. Lesbian of the Year

10. Jocelyn

11. Last Girls at the Party