East Coast songwriting staple Jimmie Kilpatrick has left behind his longtime moniker Shotgun Jimmie for his first album under his given name. The mononymously titled Jimmie will be out next week, April 11, through You've Changed Records.

Although this is his first album as Jimmie Kilpatrick, it's actually his sixth full-length overall, and the follow-up to 2019's Transistor Sister 2. It was co-produced by Kilpatrick himself alongside Ryan Peters, and features appearances from Ryan Peters (Ladyhawk), José Contreras (By Divine Right) and more.

An announcement notes that Jimmie drops on "sonic explorations from sound sculptures and installations, which Kilpatrick developed while working on an MFA under the supervision of seminal art rocker/artist Lee Ranaldo" of Sonic Youth.

Kilpatrick will be playing St. John's, NL's Rock House with the Burning Hell on April 19 before touring Europe. See his tour schedule here.

Jimmie:

1. Tape Loop

2. Answering Machine

3. Sharpie

4. Garbage Gloves

5. Super Tonic

6. Satellite

7. Gum

8. Kindness Killers

9. Spark

10. Julia

11. Reprise

12. Ginger Shots