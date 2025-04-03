UK post-punk band High Vis were scheduled to come over from across the pond to begin a North American tour later this month, but they've now had to call it off after an "incident" on Sunday (March 30) that resulted in frontman Graham Sayle being admitted to the hospital and undergoing emergency surgery.

The group shared the news on Instagram today, noting that the singer is now "stable and recovering" from the procedure. "Our thoughts go out to the other bands, crew members and everyone who was looking forward to these shows as much as we were," they wrote. "We will be back as soon as time and healing permits, but right now we have to prioritize his recovery."

High Vis were slated to make a single Canadian stop in Vancouver for an April 16 performance at the Pearl early on in the trek. See the full statement from the band below.



High Vis 2025 Tour Dates:

04/15 Seattle, WA - Neumo's ∞

04/16 Vancouver, BC - Pearl ∞

04/17 Portland, OR - Rev Hall ∞

04/18 Boise, ID - Shrine Ballroom ∞

04/19 Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge ∞

04/20 Denver, CO - Marquis ∞

04/22 Kansas City, MO - Bottleneck ∞

04/23 St Louis, MO - Off Broadway ∞

04/24 Nashville, TN - Basement East ∞

04/25 Louisville, KY - LDB Fest (no Militarie Gun)

04/26 Detroit, MI - Lincoln Factory ∞

04/27 Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge ∞

04/29 Philadelphia, PA - Theater of Living Arts ∞

04/30 Boston, MA - Middle East ∞

05/01 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw *∞

05/02 Baltimore, MD - Ottobar *∞

05/03 Durham, NC - Motorco ∞

05/04 Atlanta, GA - Masquerade ∞

05/06 Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves Outdoors ^

05/07 Austin, TX - Mohawk Lounge ^

05/09 Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad ^

05/10 Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge ^

05/12 San Diego, CA - Soma Side Stage ^

05/14 San Francisco, CA - Chapel ^

05/15 Los Angeles, CA - Regent ^

∞ with Age of Apocalypse

^ with Cold Gawd

* with Pissed Jeans