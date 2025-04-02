Lady Gaga has announced the MAYHEM Ball, a tour bringing her around the world in 2025, including a North American leg this summer.
UPDATE (04/02, 1:01 p.m. ET): Due to high demand, a third date has been added in Toronto on September 13. Tickets are on sale now.
The late-summer run in support of MAYHEM includes plenty of US shows, plus one Canadian city: Toronto, where she will play Scotiabank Arena on back-to-back nights on September 10 and 11.
See the schedule below. An artist presale begins next Wednesday (April 2) at noon local time; fans can sign up for the presale here. There will also be a presale for Citi cardholders beginning Monday (March 31) at noon. Tickets go on sale to the general public next Thursday (April 3), also at noon local time.
Lady Gaga 2025 Tour Dates:
04/26 Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio GNP Seguros
04/27 Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio GNP Seguros
05/03 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Copacabana Beach
05/18 Singapore - National Stadium
05/19 Singapore - National Stadium
05/21 Singapore - National Stadium
05/24 Singapore - National Stadium
07/16 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
07/18 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
08/06 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
08/07 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
08/22 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
08/23 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
08/26 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
08/31 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
09/01 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
09/10 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
09/11 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
09/13 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
09/15 Chicago, IL - United Center
09/17 Chicago, IL - United Center
09/29 London, UK - O2 Arena
09/30 London, UK - O2 Arena
10/02 London, UK - O2 Arena
10/07 Manchester, UK - Co-Op Live
10/12 Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
10/13 Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena
10/19 Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
10/20 Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
10/28 Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
10/29 Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi
11/04 Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena
11/05 Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena
11/09 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
11/11 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis Arena
11/13 Lyon, France - LDLC Arena
11/14 Lyon, France - LDLC Arena
11/17 Paris, France - Accor Arena
11/18 Paris, France - Accor Arena
11/20 Paris, France - Accor Arena