Lady Gaga has announced the MAYHEM Ball, a tour bringing her around the world in 2025, including a North American leg this summer.

UPDATE (04/02, 1:01 p.m. ET): Due to high demand, a third date has been added in Toronto on September 13. Tickets are on sale now.

The late-summer run in support of MAYHEM includes plenty of US shows, plus one Canadian city: Toronto, where she will play Scotiabank Arena on back-to-back nights on September 10 and 11.

See the schedule below. An artist presale begins next Wednesday (April 2) at noon local time; fans can sign up for the presale here. There will also be a presale for Citi cardholders beginning Monday (March 31) at noon. Tickets go on sale to the general public next Thursday (April 3), also at noon local time.

Lady Gaga 2025 Tour Dates:

04/26 Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio GNP Seguros

04/27 Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio GNP Seguros

05/03 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Copacabana Beach

05/18 Singapore - National Stadium

05/19 Singapore - National Stadium

05/21 Singapore - National Stadium

05/24 Singapore - National Stadium

07/16 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

07/18 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

08/06 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

08/07 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

08/22 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

08/23 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

08/26 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

08/31 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

09/01 Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

09/10 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

09/11 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

09/13 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

09/15 Chicago, IL - United Center

09/17 Chicago, IL - United Center

09/29 London, UK - O2 Arena

09/30 London, UK - O2 Arena

10/02 London, UK - O2 Arena

10/07 Manchester, UK - Co-Op Live

10/12 Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

10/13 Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

10/19 Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

10/20 Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

10/28 Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

10/29 Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

11/04 Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

11/05 Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

11/09 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

11/11 Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis Arena

11/13 Lyon, France - LDLC Arena

11/14 Lyon, France - LDLC Arena

11/17 Paris, France - Accor Arena

11/18 Paris, France - Accor Arena

11/20 Paris, France - Accor Arena