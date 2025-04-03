After teasing a show at Toronto's Budweiser Stage yesterday (April 2), Kesha has announced a the Tits Out Tour with Scissor Sisters (marking their first North American trek in over a decade), as well as additional support at select dates from Slayyter or Rose Gray, for this summer. As promised, there's a singular Canadian concert in Toronto come July.

The stint on the road behind the singer-songwriter's upcoming first independent album . (PERIOD) kicks off on July 1 in West Valley City, UT. Following a couple weeks of making the rounds stateside, Kesha and co. will cross over into Canada to play Toronto's Bud Stage on July 21. All remaining dates will be completed back in the US, the run wrapping up on August 10 in Tampa, FL.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (April 11), with various presales starting April 8 at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full itinerary below, as well as a statement from Kesha. See more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

The most political thing we can do right now is love. Love ourselves and love each other. Americans need to have more safe, consensual sex. Our administration is so disembodied and disconnected. I'm going TITS OUT this summer to bring as much safety, fun, acceptance, love, connection, and celebration to this country because we are just as much the fabric of this FREE nation as anyone else. We will not be quiet, and we will fight through joy! I think it's time to make LOVE, not content. LOVE, not anger. LOVE, not hatred, and love, not war.

I'm committed to bringing my newfound freedom to a city near you. A celebration is in order. I have partnered with Feeld, a dating app for open-minded people, in order to bring our sexually liberated selves and give us a place to flirt, meet, connect, and dance.

Colour-coded options will be available soon, but this summer wear RED if you are single, horny, and down to flirt!

Let's fight chaos with love, so let's see how much love we can bring to the summer of 2025.

﻿And along the way, I'm looking for a sugar daddy, so if you bring a tall, hot, single friend, you get extra animal points.

Let's help each other find some love and connection this summer.

Kesha 2025 Tour Dates:

07/01 West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

07/03 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

07/05 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum ^

07/06 Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

07/08 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion * ^

07/10 The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

07/12 Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ^

07/13 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

07/15 Nashville, TN - Ascent Amphitheater at Riverfront Park ^

07/16 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center ^

07/18 Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center ^

07/19 Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre #

07/21 Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage #

07/23 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

07/24 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center #

07/26 Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake #

07/28 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center #

07/29 Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavillion at The Mann #

07/31 Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater #

08/02 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater #

08/03 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek #

08/05 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion #

08/07 Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

08/09 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #

08/10 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #

^ with Slayyyter

# with Rose Gray