Being a DJ is work that is mysterious and important, but it's also dangerous. Even an industry veteran like Mark Ronson isn't immune: the producer has been hospitalized after popping two tendons during a set, as per his Instagram.

"That time the house PA was so bad that I tried to one-hand turn the stage monitor towards the crowd mid-mix to give them some extra juice," Ronson wrote in the caption of a photo of him in a hospital bed. "Turns out they weigh more than I thought…Two popped bicep tendons and one finished gig later, here we are, baby! #tornthisway."

Check out his post below, and don't forget to thank your local DJ for their service and bravery. Ronson recently announced a new memoir entitled Night People: How to Be a DJ in '90s New York City, which comes out on September 16 via Hachette Books.