Neil Young has speculated that he might be barred from returning to the US due to his negative comments about Donald Trump.

Young will be touring with his new band the chrome hearts this summer, with US dates planned for this summer. He wrote on his Neil Young Archives website, "If I talk about Donald J. Trump, I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor with an aluminum blanket. That is happening all the time now. Countries have new advice for those returning to America."

He continued, "If you say anything bad about Trump or his administration, you may be barred from re-entering USA if you are Canadian. If you are a dual citizen like me, who knows? We'll all find that out together."

UPDATE (4/16, 12:45 p.m. ET): In a new interview with the BBC, Young's wife, actor Daryl Hannah, has claimed that the musician was harassed by Trump's first administration during the processing of securing his Canadian-American dual citizenship.

"They tried to every trick in the book to mess him up, and made him keep coming back to be re-interviewed and re-interviewed," Hannah said. "It's ridiculous [because] he's been living in America and paying taxes here since he was in his 20s."

That being said, Hannah isn't convinced that her husband will actually be barred from the US: "They've been detaining people who have green cards or visas — which is hideous and horrifying — but they have not, so far, been refusing to let American citizens back in the country, so I don't think that's going to happen."

He went on to call Trump "the worst president in the history of our great country," while also noting, "I love America and its people and its music and its culture," and pointing out the importance of freedom of speech and the importance of being able to speak out against the government.

In recent weeks, there have been various reports of people being "detained" — essentially kidnapped — by ICE and held without trial, seemingly because of their political beliefs.

Young's next US show is August 8 in Charlotte, NC. He will leave and reenter the US a few times after that, as he crosses in Canada for shows in Toronto and Vancouver.